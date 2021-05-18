Newport Lawyers Launch New Website as Expansion Continues

Newport-based legal firm Bellavia & Associates has launched a new website as the firm’s expansion continues.

The new website features the company’s motto front and centre – ‘In uncertain times you can be certain of Bellavia & Associates’.

Adopted during the first Covid-19 lockdown, the firm has decided to keep the slogan as it describes so well the service it delivers to its clients.

The company has expanded both its client base and number of staff considerably since launching in late 2018. The legal team is due to be expanded again next month with the arrival of another very experienced full-time litigation solicitor.

The new website reflects that growth, with the increased number of practice areas featured in detail across the site, along with profiles of some of the Bellavia & Associates team members – including Zeus the dog!

Managing Director and company founder Zep Bellavia said: