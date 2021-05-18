Newport Lawyers Launch New Website as Expansion Continues

Newport-based legal firm Bellavia & Associates has launched a new website as the firm’s expansion continues.
The new website features the company’s motto front and centre – ‘In uncertain times you can be certain of Bellavia & Associates’.
Adopted during the first Covid-19 lockdown, the firm has decided to keep the slogan as it describes so well the service it delivers to its clients.
The company has expanded both its client base and number of staff considerably since launching in late 2018. The legal team is due to be expanded again next month with the arrival of another very experienced full-time litigation solicitor.
The new website reflects that growth, with the increased number of practice areas featured in detail across the site, along with profiles of some of the Bellavia & Associates team members – including Zeus the dog!
Managing Director and company founder Zep Bellavia said:
“Our previous website had served its purpose in helping launch the business.
“I have been keen for some time to have a digital presence that better reflected and explained Bellavia & Associates as it is now rather than as it was then. As we specialise in helping people and businesses through tricky legal situations, our slogan is apt even when the pandemic is under control.
“Our web designer Ian Hall has done a grand job with the new site. It really does say what we are about as a business – with well-established offices across four locations, growing numbers of clients and staff, and a growing reputation within the local area and beyond.
“I’m most proud of the number of our happy clients as evidenced by the glowing testimonials featured on the site. Our aim is to treat our clients as we would wish to be treated, and the reaction from those on whose behalf we have fought and won tough cases, shows we are hitting that target.”