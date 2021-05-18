ABP Signs Contract at the Port of Swansea in Support of the Offshore Energy Industry

Associated British Ports (ABP), the UK’s leading ports group has signed a new contract with HST Marine at the Port of Swansea in support of the offshore energy industry.

The agreement covers the use of a 1-acre, mixed-use site at the Port of Swansea, which contains open storage space and office accommodation. To prepare the location, ABP invested around £60,000 as part of work to install new fencing and gates to create a secure self-contained site.

HST Marine is an owner and operator of modern, highly proficient offshore vessels, providing solutions to a range of industries, from offshore wind to construction and oil and gas.

Tom Nevin, Chief Executive Officer at HST Marine, commented:

“We are extremely happy to have set up our headquarters at the Port of Swansea, where we will be working on some exciting projects in the region, utilizing the facilities of the port and creating local jobs.”

Swansea is the most westerly of ABP’s South Wales ports, with the capacity to handle vessels of up to 30,000dwt and offers berths and facilities for most types of cargo.

Over the past years, the port has continued to expand development opportunities available for the design and construction of bespoke business space.

Together with ABP’s Port Talbot, every year the port contributes £670 million to the economy and supporting almost 10,000 jobs. On its own, the Port of Swansea handles around £140 million in trade.

ABP’s Divisional Port Manager, Wales and South West, Simon Brown, said: