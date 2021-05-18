Promotions and a New Addition for DPP Planning’s Cardiff Team

Town planning consultancy, DPP Planning (DPP) has announced two key promotions and a new addition to its Cardiff team.

Having shown ‘outstanding commitment’ during the Covid-19 pandemic, the national independent planning consultancy has rewarded several of its Cardiff office staff with promotions, as part of its professional development and succession strategy, and has bolstered the team with the addition of a new recruit.

The latest round of promotions includes experienced professionals Osian Roberts and Tom Wright, with Leo Horton-Taylor also joining the Cardiff team.

Osian Roberts, who is promoted from Principal Planner to Associate Director, joined DPP’s Cardiff office as Principal Planner in March 2016.

Since joining the company, Osian has grown the Cardiff office’s housebuilder client base and secured increased instructions several of the firm’s clients. He led the ground-breaking zero carbon Parc Hadau residential scheme for Sero Homes and is now leading DPP’s energy sector focus.

Tom Wright, who is promoted from Senior Planner to Principal Planner, joined DPP’s Cardiff office as Senior Planner in June 2018. Over the past 12 months, Tom has led a number of major student development and Build to Rent proposals in Nottingham and Bristol as well as school schemes across the UK.

At assistant level, the Cardiff team has been bolstered by the arrival of Leo Horton-Taylor. Leo is currently completing his undergraduate degree at Cardiff University following a year out at Cardiff Council last year, where he dealt with a number of DPP’s applications.

Succession planning and developing its workforce is key to DPP Planning’s practice. This strategy is exemplified by the fact that the majority of the directors of DPP have worked their way up through the company and have progressed to senior management roles as the company continues to support its team in their career development.

Gareth Hooper, Chief Executive of DPP, said: