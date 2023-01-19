New Transport Hub in Porth gets £3.5 Million Boost

The Levelling Up Fund has awarded £3.5 million to support a new transport hub in Porth, Rhondda Cynon Taf. The new hub will be an integrated bus and rail interchange, located in the railway station.

What the new transport hub brings to Porth

It will improve:

links between bus and rail services

the experience for travellers

journey times

The new hub is designed to provide seamless travel between bus and rail.

Features will include:

a new and improved public realm Station Quarter

upgrades to the local active travel network

electric vehicle charging points

a new taxi rank

cycle storage

Transport hub timeline

Construction on the hub began in spring 2022 and is expected to last around a year. It will open before high frequency fast trains start running. From 2024, these trains will run four times an hour in Porth via the South Wales Metro.

Further regeneration in Porth

The new interchange will serve as an anchor for further regeneration in the town.

It will attract investment and development into the town centre.

Councillor Mark Norris, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council, said:

The transport hub will make a huge difference and greatly improve public transport links in Porth, which is strategically situated as a gateway to both the Rhondda Fach and Fawr. The council has ambitious plans for the wider regeneration of the town centre, of which this scheme is a focal point, and we have successfully secured £3.5 million of funding from the Levelling Up Fund to contribute to this.

