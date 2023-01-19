Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

£6.9 Million to Support 3 Projects Across Powys

Three projects in south and central Powys have between them received almost £7 million from the Levelling Up Fund.

The projects include the:

  • refurbishment and improvement of the Theatr Brycheiniog
  • redevelopment of the derelict Auto Palace site
  • delivery of a multi-agency hub

New multi-agency hub in Brecon

The funding will deliver a multi-agency work hub in Brecon. This will bring together organisations across the public, private and third sectors.

Moving services from the town centre will:

  • free up land and property to support economic regeneration
  • support the development of affordable housing
  • Theatr Brycheiniog improvement works

Theatr Brycheiniog serves as Brecon’s centre for the arts. It has become a much loved and utilised community asset.

The theatre houses:

  • 120 seat studio and rehearsal space
  • 477 seat auditorium

It hosts an ambitious programme of Welsh and English language productions. Nearly £2 million from the Levelling Up Fund will:

  • support vital refurbishment and improvement works
  • safeguard this important cultural asset

Auto Palace site regeneration

Funding will support the purchase and redevelopment of the brownfield site next to the Grade II* listed Auto Palace building. The site, in Llandridnod Wells, has been derelict for 15 years.

The regeneration will:

  • remove an eyesore at a key gateway into the town
  • provide jobs and economic investment
  create housing

Find out more about levelling up.

 