£6.9 Million to Support 3 Projects Across Powys

Three projects in south and central Powys have between them received almost £7 million from the Levelling Up Fund.

The projects include the:

refurbishment and improvement of the Theatr Brycheiniog

redevelopment of the derelict Auto Palace site

delivery of a multi-agency hub

New multi-agency hub in Brecon

The funding will deliver a multi-agency work hub in Brecon. This will bring together organisations across the public, private and third sectors.

Moving services from the town centre will:

free up land and property to support economic regeneration

support the development of affordable housing

Theatr Brycheiniog improvement works

Theatr Brycheiniog serves as Brecon’s centre for the arts. It has become a much loved and utilised community asset.

The theatre houses:

120 seat studio and rehearsal space

477 seat auditorium

It hosts an ambitious programme of Welsh and English language productions. Nearly £2 million from the Levelling Up Fund will:

support vital refurbishment and improvement works

safeguard this important cultural asset

Auto Palace site regeneration

Funding will support the purchase and redevelopment of the brownfield site next to the Grade II* listed Auto Palace building. The site, in Llandridnod Wells, has been derelict for 15 years.

The regeneration will:

remove an eyesore at a key gateway into the town

provide jobs and economic investment

reate housing

