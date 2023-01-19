£6.9 Million to Support 3 Projects Across Powys

Three projects in south and central Powys have between them received almost £7 million from the Levelling Up Fund.
The projects include the:
- refurbishment and improvement of the Theatr Brycheiniog
- redevelopment of the derelict Auto Palace site
- delivery of a multi-agency hub
New multi-agency hub in Brecon
The funding will deliver a multi-agency work hub in Brecon. This will bring together organisations across the public, private and third sectors.
Moving services from the town centre will:
- free up land and property to support economic regeneration
- support the development of affordable housing
- Theatr Brycheiniog improvement works
Theatr Brycheiniog serves as Brecon’s centre for the arts. It has become a much loved and utilised community asset.
The theatre houses:
- 120 seat studio and rehearsal space
- 477 seat auditorium
It hosts an ambitious programme of Welsh and English language productions. Nearly £2 million from the Levelling Up Fund will:
- support vital refurbishment and improvement works
- safeguard this important cultural asset
Auto Palace site regeneration
Funding will support the purchase and redevelopment of the brownfield site next to the Grade II* listed Auto Palace building. The site, in Llandridnod Wells, has been derelict for 15 years.
The regeneration will:
- remove an eyesore at a key gateway into the town
- provide jobs and economic investment
- reate housing
Find out more about levelling up.