£17.7 Million Awarded to Regenerate Haverfordwest

£17.7 million from the Levelling Up Fund is being invested in the Haverfordwest project. The investment is the second largest Levelling Up Fund award made within Wales. The funding will support the regeneration of Haverfordwest town centre.

Haverfordwest Castle

The fund will support improvements to Haverfordwest’s 13th century castle.

These include:

maintenance work on the historic castle walls

creation of an outdoor event space

renovation of the Victorian gaol

Haverfordwest Cultural Corridor

A new footbridge over the River Cleddau will lead to the town’s Western Quayside and will improve access to the castle.

Councillor Paul Miller, Pembrokeshire County Council’s Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Place, the Region and Climate Change said:

Supporting the regeneration of Haverfordwest has been a priority for myself and this administration since we started, and we’ve spent a number of years strategically acquiring property and developing detailed plans and business cases to support investment.

