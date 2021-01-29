New Summer Nature Experiences at the Centre for Alternative Technology

Recently featured on BBC Autumnwatch and returning to our screens for Winterwatch later this month, the Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT) in Mid Wales has launched a series of new bookable visitor experiences, with dates starting from May.

Join expert tutors to delve into a range of topics, all with a focus on celebrating the natural world, including gardening for nature, becoming a nature detective, moth nights and more.

A new ‘Gardening for Nature’ day takes visitors on a journey to explore ways of helping nature in even the smallest of outdoor spaces. Top tips from CAT’s expert gardeners will help you learn new tips and techniques while you enjoy a day in CAT’s beautiful gardens.

The new ‘Nature Detectives’ family day is the perfect bookable experience for nature-loving families. Visitors will explore everything from camera traps and bug hunts to tips and tricks to bring a variety of bird species into your garden at home.

On-site accommodation, a vegetarian café, free parking for cars or coaches and acres of woodlands and organic gardens provide the ideal setting. Keep an eye out for more day-out experiences being added throughout 2021!

CAT’s head of Eco Centre, John Challen, said:

“We hope that these new experience days will give nature lovers something special to look forward to – the chance to find out more about the amazing wildlife of Mid Wales and discover new ways to help nature thrive, all while enjoying a memorable day out.”

COVID safety measures are in place throughout the centre and experiences are designed to ensure participants’ safety. Full refunds are available should legal restrictions prevent people from attending a booked experience.

Find out more by visiting www.cat.org.uk/days-out . For bespoke events for groups of any type, contact the CAT team by emailing [email protected]