Oberoi Consulting Appoints New NHS Strategic Lead

Oberoi Consulting, one of the UK’s leading suppliers of IT clinical support services to the NHS and pharmaceutical industry, have expanded their team following a significant rise in demand for their services over the past 12 months.

Michele Richards has joined Oberoi Consulting as a Service Implementation Manager – drawing on her 12 years’ experience as a GP surgery Practice Manager in Wales and previously a data control and IT manager.

She will lead Oberoi’s NHS service engagement and development strategy with a particular focus on broadening the support network across the devolved nations.

Kavita Oberoi, who set up the company in 2001, explained:

“We specialise in providing innovative clinical audit solutiozns that add value to both NHS and pharmaceutical clients and improve efficiencies that positively impact patient care. “Michele’s insight and experience in both IT and primary care will be invaluable in further developing our services for the NHS and particularly across the devolved nations where there are differences in service deployment and development. “This will ensure our developing services and solutions continue to align with NHS needs. “Our client portfolio has grown significantly over the past 12 months and Michele’s appointment heralds the start A number of new job roles that will be created in 2021

Michele Richards continued: