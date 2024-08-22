New SMART Partnership Between Flintshire-Based ACE Lifts Ltd and Wrexham University

Wrexham University has secured Welsh Government funding for a 12-month SMART Partnership with ACE Lifts Ltd, based in Deeside, Flintshire.

ACE Lifts Ltd offers innovative remote monitoring maintenance solutions for goods and passenger lifts across the UK, reducing breakdowns, improving safety, and ensuring up-to-date documentation via a cloud-based portal.

To future-proof its market position, ACE Lifts Ltd partnered with Wrexham University to review and enhance its current system and embed essential knowledge for ongoing development.

Managing Director Charles Salter said:

“This SMART Partnership is the first step in establishing an in-house Intelligent Lift Management Software system to meet our growing customer needs.”

Laura Gough, Head of Enterprise & Development at Wrexham University, added:

“We are excited to collaborate with ACE Lifts Ltd and incorporate real industry experience into our teaching for our students’ benefit.”

SMART Partnerships are three-way collaborations between a company, a university, and an Associate or graduate. Part-funded by the Welsh Government, they support innovative projects to enhance business growth, productivity, and competitiveness.

For more information, please email enterprise@wrexham.ac.uk