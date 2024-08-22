Leaderboard Advert - Updated Weekly 1430 x 145 pixels

The Enterprise team at Wrexham University support organisations of all sizes and sectors to collaborate, innovate and grow.


Engaging with Wrexham University can bring genuine benefits to your business; whether through shared knowledge initiatives or graduate-level recruitment. All organisations have different needs, and our dedicated business development team can tailor the right support for you.

22 August 2024

WREXHAM UNIVERSITY

New SMART Partnership Between Flintshire-Based ACE Lifts Ltd and Wrexham University

L-R Greg Smith, Associate; Laurel Holloway, Commercial Director and Charles Salter, Managing Director, ACE Lifts Ltd

Wrexham University has secured Welsh Government funding for a 12-month SMART Partnership with ACE Lifts Ltd, based in Deeside, Flintshire.

ACE Lifts Ltd offers innovative remote monitoring maintenance solutions for goods and passenger lifts across the UK, reducing breakdowns, improving safety, and ensuring up-to-date documentation via a cloud-based portal.

To future-proof its market position, ACE Lifts Ltd partnered with Wrexham University to review and enhance its current system and embed essential knowledge for ongoing development.

Managing Director Charles Salter said:

“This SMART Partnership is the first step in establishing an in-house Intelligent Lift Management Software system to meet our growing customer needs.”

Laura Gough, Head of Enterprise & Development at Wrexham University, added:

“We are excited to collaborate with ACE Lifts Ltd and incorporate real industry experience into our teaching for our students’ benefit.”

SMART Partnerships are three-way collaborations between a company, a university, and an Associate or graduate. Part-funded by the Welsh Government, they support innovative projects to enhance business growth, productivity, and competitiveness.

For more information, please email enterprise@wrexham.ac.uk



More Stories from Wrexham University:

