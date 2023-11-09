New Ski and Snowboard Store to Open in Cardiff

Winter sports store, Naski Sports, will be opening its doors on Penarth Road, Cardiff this Saturday 11th November.

The store will offer an extensive range of snow sports equipment, along with a dedicated department for ski and snowboard maintenance, boot fitting, and ski repairs.

Founder, John Thomas, who has dedicated most of his career to the ski industry, will be launching the only dedicated snow sports store in Cardiff to offer clothing and snow equipment repair services. He will leverage his vast knowledge and experience to provide high-quality products and excellent services to ski and snowboard enthusiasts.

On opening the new store, John said

“This has been a long time in the making and we are delighted to finally be announcing our grand opening in Cardiff this November. It's an incredible feeling to be able to pursue my passion for snow sports while also running a shop that provides expert advice to fellow enthusiasts about their equipment. I can't wait to see what the future holds for us.”

John has launched the enterprise with the support of finance consultancy firm, Cadre Advisory. Cadre specialises in assisting entrepreneurs in starting, scaling and growing their businesses by providing full circle accountancy and corporate strategy advisory services. Tom O'Brien helped John evaluate financial options for Naski Sports, which will strategically grow the business.

Tom said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to have the opportunity to support Naski Sports in their exciting new venture. We believe in the vision and leadership of John, and it has been an honour to assist him in this journey. As Naski Sports continues to grow and develop, we are committed to supporting it.”

For more information, visit www.naskisports.co.uk