New Protections for British Food and Drink in Japan

UK secures special protected status as geographical indications for a further 39 British food and drink products in Japan.

Diners in Japan will be tucking into authentic UK products this festive period after the country granted special protected status to nearly 40 British food and drink products.

Festive favourites such as Single Malt Welsh Whisky and Beacon Fell Traditional Lancashire Cheese are just some of the products to receive the status, which means British businesses can export to Japan with confidence that their products are protected against imitation.

The news has been welcomed as an early Christmas present by food and drink businesses across the UK and could see a boost to British exports in Japan.

Japan’s population of 124 million has a strong appetite for international food and drink and the country’s status as the world’s fourth largest economy in 2023 highlights the strength of its consumer market and the commercial opportunities for premium British products.

39 distinctive products from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, already protected and celebrated by the UK Government as geographical indications (GIs), have formally gained protection following the completion of Japanese scrutiny processes.

These protections will safeguard British food and drink products with a distinct local identity, supporting jobs and tourism in mainly rural areas and boosting local growth, as part of the government’s Plan for Change.

The latest batch of GIs follows 37 that gained protection in the country earlier this year, including Cornish Pasties and Anglesey Sea Salt.

Minister for Food Security Daniel Zeichner said:

I’m thrilled to see there’s a taste for authentic British food and drink in Japan. We are committed to growing trade opportunities for British producers around the world as part of our Plan for Change, boosting growth and benefitting businesses across the country. The UK is home to a feast of flavours from every corner of the British Isles. With the new agreement between the UK and Japan, consumers will now be able to chew over their choices with confidence, knowing they’re getting the quality and reputation that British food is known for – it’s the perfect recipe for success.

Trade Minister Douglas Alexander said:

Iconic UK products such as Ayrshire New Potatoes and Carmarthen Ham will now benefit from protected status in Japan. From Sussex to Armagh we are securing protections for unique British food and drink products, ensuring Japanese consumers can rest assured that they are receiving authentic, high-quality British produce.

This early Christmas present to British producers will give them confidence when exporting to Japan, helping them sell more, grow their business and ultimately drive economic growth.”

Co-founder of Rathfinny Wine Estate, Mark Driver said:

We launched Rathfinny’s Traditional Method Sussex sparkling wines in Japan in 2023 and are delighted that the Sussex PDO will now be afforded protection in Japan. The Sussex PDO is a mark of both provenance and quality, ensuring any wine with ‘Sussex’ on the label has had to pass a stringent blind tasting and high analytical standards. Rathfinny’s Traditional Method Sussex sparkling wines are produced on a single-site vineyard, in the iconic South Downs near the Seven Sisters in East Sussex. They are now available across Japan through the specialist wine importer, Vin Passion.

Chief Executive Officer of Penderyn Distillery, Stephen Davies said:

Japan is an important market for world-class single malt whisky, making it a key target market for Penderyn Single Malt Welsh Whisky.

We have a great partner (Whisk-E) and together we plan to build awareness and reputation for our unique brand from Wales. The establishment of the geographical indication for Single Malt Welsh Whisky in 2022 was an important milestone in the development of the whisky industry in Wales and to have recognition in Japan will be a great achievement to support our export strategy.

Co-Founder and Managing Director of Halen Môn, Alison Lea-Wilson said:

We are proud to have the name and method of Halen Môn recognised in Japan as authentic and possessing the special qualities that set it apart from other salts. GI status offers brands such as Halen Môn protection against passing off and another way of differentiating ourselves from our competitors. We know that Japanese consumers recognise the premium quality of British brands and are keen to buy the authentic product, so it’s great to hear that Japan is recognising further GIs from the UK.

Further British GIs have been recognised across the world in recent months, with fourteen UK GIs including Welsh Laverbread, Vale of Evesham Asparagus and London Cure Smoked Salmon granted protection in Iceland on 4 December under the Free Trade Agreement between the UK and Iceland, the Principality of Liechtenstein, and the Kingdom of Norway.

This followed new protections for Scotch Whisky in Brazil, South America’s largest economy, in August, tackling counterfeits and giving distillers the confidence to up their exports to Brazil.