New Pro-Vice-Chancellor for External Engagement and Partnerships Appointed at Wrexham University

Wrexham University has announced the appointment of Moss Garde as the institution’s new Pro Vice-Chancellor for External Engagement and Partnerships.

Mr Garde has had a wide and varied career both in the UK and overseas, having held university senior management positions across a variety of roles in higher education in the UK and abroad, encompassing areas in registry, recruitment and admissions, alumni relations, student retention and engagement.

He brings more than 20 years of internationalisation, partnership and university management experience across the globe to Wrexham University.

He has held university senior and executive management positions at institutions such as University College Dublin; St Patrick’s Pontifical University, Maynoot; Namibia University of Science and Technology (NUST); the University of Westminster; Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne in Switzerland; and the University of Wolverhampton.

Mr Garde has been involved across senior levels within higher education and at governmental level – including the formation of the Education Qualifications Authority (BQA in Botswana) and the rolling out of the new requirements for the International Education Mark for all HE institutions in Ireland, as part of new government legislation.

In addition to this, his skills in international campus management and partnerships across Mauritius, Germany, Angola and the UK brings significant depth to his contributions at Wrexham University.

As a recognised industry expert in quality and governance, recognised by board membership with the Advance HE Governance Strategic Advisory Group, Mr Garde brings a strong ethos of embedding quality across all aspects of internationalisation, partnerships and industry relationships.

Announcing Mr Garde’s appointment, Professor Joe Yates, Vice-Chancellor of Wrexham University, said:

“I am delighted to announce the appointment of Moss Garde as our Pro Vice-Chancellor for External Engagement and Partnerships, following a rigorous recruitment process. “This is a new role which will play a crucial part in our journey to becoming a world-leading civic university. “Moss will be an excellent addition to the Executive Team of the University, and will play a pivotal role in building on our regional and global platform to help us to realise the ambitions of our new and soon-to-be-launched Vision and Strategy to take us through to 2030.”

On accepting the role, Mr Garde said: