New President for Cardiff Business Club

Cardiff Business Club has announced that Baroness Grey-Thompson has taken on the role of President.

The club said that Tanni, a sporting icon and now a leading figure in UK politics, will bring her “unparalleled experience and passion” to the position.

Tanni is a Welsh life peeress, television presenter and successful Paralympian and is currently Chair of Sport Wales.

As President of Cardiff Business Club Tanni aims to enhance the club’s impact by fostering collaboration, promoting diversity, and championing excellence.

The news comes as Cardiff Business Club is set to unveil a new season of events designed to appeal to the ‘next generation’ of leaders.

Chairman Phil Jardine said the ‘evolution’ of the club would see the programme from September onwards look different as it strives to embrace the wider business community in Cardiff.

He said:

“As we all know from our own business, times change and adapting to those changes is essential if we are to thrive in the future and leave a healthy legacy for the next generation. “The Cardiff Business Club is no different and I have that ‘next generation’ very much in mind. If they are not already our leaders, they soon will be, and I would love to see younger colleagues actively engaged with the club as we get ready for the next season from September onwards.”

The club’s programme is being expanded beyond monthly dinners to include several roundtables and regular informal gatherings.

Phil added:

“We are naturally delighted and thrilled that Tanni has agreed to join us as our President, especially at a time when we are looking to broaden the club’s appeal to a wider and more diverse audience. Her proven success in the world of sport will undoubtedly bring enormous benefits, not only to the club, but will also help inspire the next generation of leaders.”

Tanni said: