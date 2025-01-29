New Platform for Employment and Skills Opportunities Launches in North Wales

A new platform that serves as the ‘gateway to opportunities in North Wales' will share live job vacancies, training, career pathways and business growth opportunities for people and employers in the region.

The North Wales Skills Portal, a new online platform, has launched as the region's ‘gateway to opportunities'. It offers access to jobs, apprenticeships, and training opportunities while providing employers with access on support available to develop their workforce.

Working with key partners, the North Wales Regional Skills Partnership (RSP) developed the Portal using feedback from employers and industry. The feedback suggested that more can be done to help people and employers to understand and navigate the different employment, training, and support opportunities in the region.

The Portal addresses this by providing a central hub for people looking for their next opportunity and employers looking to expand their networks for local talent. It makes it easier for people to understand the varied career pathways and skills required in North Wales's growth sectors. Features on the free-to-use platform will include local events, employability resources, and guidance to promote the opportunities available in the region.

“The Portal is a transformative step forward for North Wales,” said David Roberts, Chair of the RSP. “By putting the fantastic opportunities and support services in one place, we're making it easier for people to access information on career pathways and important tools and support for improving recruitment, retention and developing staff. At the same time, we're addressing the skills gaps employers across the region face. “Using feedback from local employers, real-time labour market information, and regional research to understand the challenges in North Wales has been essential. The Portal has been developed with this feedback in mind and in collaboration with key stakeholders such as regional colleges, universities, independent training providers, Careers Wales and other employability providers.”

As one of four partnerships across Wales, the North Wales RSP brings together employers, skills providers, and key stakeholders to better understand employer needs at a local and regional level. They also analyse regional labour market intelligence and employer feedback, which is then reported to the Welsh Government. The RSP encourages North Wales job seekers, people and employers to make the most of the Portal and find their next opportunity.

The North Wales Skills Portal has received £75,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

For more information about the Portal, please visit: NW Skills Portal | The Gateway to Opportunities North Wales or contact reesbrown@uchelgaisgogledd.cymru