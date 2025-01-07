New Partner Appointments at Rubin Lewis O’Brien Solicitors

Rubin Lewis O’Brien, based in Pendragon House in Cwmbran town centre, has confirmed the appointment of two new partners.

Lauren Cole and Chris Lewis, who practise in the firm’s Wills, Trusts, and Probate and Litigation departments respectively, have become partners of the firm.

Managing Partner Damian Lines commented on the appointments, saying:

“We are delighted to appoint these dedicated and extremely capable individuals to join the firm’s management team. They are both dedicated to the provision of exemplary service to their clients, and their promotions are richly deserved. I look forward to seeing their contribution to the further success of the firm.”

Rubin Lewis O’Brien, established in the mid-1960s, has a long-standing reputation as a trusted provider of legal services to the local community and beyond. The appointment of these new partners signals a commitment to the future growth and success of the firm.

Chris Lewis, one of the newly appointed partners, expressed his excitement for the future. He said:

“I am honoured and delighted to have been appointed as a Partner of Rubin Lewis O’Brien Solicitors and beyond grateful for the opportunity that the current Partners have afforded me. I am thrilled to become an integral part of such an ambitious firm. I am confident that there will be exciting times ahead and I look forward to leading the Litigation Department into a successful and bright future. I intend to work harder than before to ensure the firm continues to grow, be even more successful and of course I will continue to represent and protect the firm’s clients to the best of my ability.”

Lauren Cole, the new Partner in the Private Client Department, also shared her thoughts on her appointment.

“I am delighted to accept the offer of Partner at Rubin Lewis O’Brien Solicitors. When I joined the firm in 2019, I hoped to forge a lasting career with this reputable company, dedicated and committed to its local clients. This opportunity has enabled me to continue with this objective and develop my skills and experience further. “I am dedicated to this new role, and with the support of my colleagues, I look forward to continuing the hard work and success of the Private Client Department. I hope 2025 will be an exciting year for us all.”

The appointment of these two accomplished solicitors reflects Rubin Lewis O’Brien’s commitment to maintaining and enhancing its position as one of Cwmbran’s leading law firms.