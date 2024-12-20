New Funding Scheme to Support Grassroots Music in Cardiff

A new ‘pilot' scheme aiming to support grassroots music in Cardiff by encouraging promoters to take more risks and increase the supply of up-and-coming new artists playing in the city's independent venues has been announced by Cardiff Council.

The ALLBWN / OUTPUT scheme – which guarantees promoters who secure support through the scheme against financial losses on events costing up to £1,000 – will mean that if ticket sales for a gig do not reach the level required to cover costs such as venue hire, PA and band fees, the balance of these costs will be covered. Where events are successful, any allocated and unspent funds will then be used to support further gigs.

The scheme aims to address one of the key UK-wide issues raised recently by the music sector via Cardiff Music Board – the significant reduction in number of promoters working in Cardiff since the pandemic, and the impact that has on the overall health of the city's music ecosystem.

The announcement of the ALLBWN / OUTPUT pilot scheme follows the launch of Cardiff Council's new Grassroots Venues Fund offering the city's independent venues grants of up to £10,000 earlier in the year.

Chair of Cardiff Music Board and Cardiff Council Leader, Huw Thomas, said:

“We are determined to do as much as we can to help deliver a thriving, diverse and exciting music scene in Cardiff all year around. “For that to happen we need audiences to keep supporting independent venues by going out and seeing live music, but we also need passionate, risk-taking promoters and a steady supply of up-and-coming artists to play in the city's venues. “Although we don't have the power or the finances to solve all the UK-wide challenges faced by the music sector, mitigating some of the financial risk of putting on a gig is one step we believe could potentially have a significant positive impact.”

The ALLBWN / OUTPUT scheme is available to new promoters and promoters with a proven track record, as well as local bands wanting to put on self-promoted gigs.

To be eligible to apply for funding the gig will need to take place in a Cardiff grassroots music venue or other appropriate space, all musicians must be paid, the majority of material being performed must be original, and the total risk guaranteed must be less than £1000 pounds. The break-even point for the event must also be under 80% of ticket sales.

Applications for support through the ALLBWN / OUTPUT pilot scheme are open until 31st January 2025. Gigs must take place before 2nd March 2025.

The pilot scheme is funded via a UK Government Shared Prosperity Fund grant. All Shared Prosperity Fund grants are due to finish at the end of this financial year, however the Council is actively looking for funding opportunities to enable the continuation of the pilot scheme, if it proves successful.

Full details on how to apply to the ALLBWN / OUTPUT scheme are available on the Cardiff Music City website.