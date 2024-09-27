New Food and Drink Enterprises Set to Test Trade at Mid Wales Autumn Fayre

A group of newfood and drink producers will put their trading skills to the test when they set out their stalls at the Mid Wales Autumn Fayre.

The event on October 5 and 6 at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd will feature an array of activities, including crafts, music, vintage vehicles, cooking demonstrations, and food and drink.

The showground’s famous Food Hall will be filled with food and drink and will include several companies new to the retail scene.

Five companies will exhibit and trade under the auspices of Cywain, a Welsh Government-funded programme that delivers a range of support and advice for new and growing food and drink businesses in Wales.

On the first day of the Autumn Fayre Tired Mums Coffee, Best of Hungary, Slowly, and Smashed Cow Sauces will take to the Cywain stand. The following day, Mami Maggie’s Recipes will join Tired Mums Coffee and Best of Hungary.

Ynyr Roberts, Cywain’s Marketing and Events Team Leader, said:

“The Mid Wales Autumn Fayre is a new opportunity for Cywain to provide some exciting emerging food and drink businesses with important test trading experience before a large public audience eager to try something new. “Such opportunities are part of Cywain’s portfolio of support available for businesses throughout their growth journey, from day one start-ups to more established enterprises.”

TIRED MUMS COFFEE

Tired Mums Coffee is blended by two tired mums committed to supporting others through the smoothest coffees that are bursting with flavour and goodness.

The Wrexham-based business will be bringing three coffees to the Mid Wales Autumn Fayre; The Party All Night blend (Fairtrade specialty grade arabica coffee with taste notes of milk chocolate, caramel and mandarin), The Nobody’s Listening to Me blend (Fairtrade specialty grade arabica coffee with a hint of robusta and taste notes of cocoa, caramel and berries), and The Are You Sure It’s Decaf blend (natural mountain water process decaf coffee with taste notes of cocoa and stone fruit.)

Friends Laura and Gemma met working at the same NHS hospital and hit on the coffee idea while on maternity leave. Tired Mums Coffee’s mission is to be a sustainable coffee brand that boosts the motherhood experience through all aspects of the business. The award-winning company has also created a growing on-line community where the highs and lows of motherhood can be shared, and 1% of all coffee sales is donated to charities/not for profit organisations who support parents and their wellbeing.

More information: www.tiredmumscoffee.co.uk

BEST OF HUNGARY

Launched in Aberystwyth by two Hungarian foodies, Best of Hungary is a shop window to a world of gourmet artisan food and drink – at the click of a button.

Mother-and-son team Monika and Zoltan have created an award-winning food company with an exclusive range that encompasses pantry essentials like honey, paprika, charcuterie and cheese, as well as gourmet treats like black truffle delicacies, caviar and fine wine. All the enterprise’s products are sourced directly from the producers – a mix of family-owned small businesses and social co-operatives.

Making its Welsh debut at the Food Hall at the Autumn Fayre will be Best of Hungary’s 3* Great Taste Award-winning Acacia Honey, along with plans to display a brand-new Goulash Soup Spice Mix.

More information: www.bestofhungary.co.uk

SLOWLY

It is less than a year since Zach Odum began his mushroom-growing business – Slowly.

Currently, the enterprise predominantly grows varieties of oyster mushrooms at its base in Llanelli's North Dock. The mushrooms are sold fresh to customers, and there are plans to expand the range to include dehydrated mushroom products, including umami seasoning powers, teas, and tinctures.

Zach, who originally hails from the USA, first came to South Wales while working for a youth charity. He hopes Slowly's sustainability will eventually help boost the circular economy while contributing to the wider economy of Wales.

More information: Instagram @letsgoslowlyco

SMASHED COW SAUCES

Making its food event debut will be North Wales producer Smashed Cow Sauces.

The Llanrug-based enterprise began its food-producer journey earlier this year and is now launching its first products: Alright Treacle BBQ Sauce, Mango & Red Pepper Sweet Chilli Sauce, and Kung Pow! Chilli Garlic Sauce. Dry spice and seasoning mixes are also in the pipeline.

Owner John Ritchie – a chef – has created Smashed Cow Sauces as a family enterprise. He hopes it will become a future employment opportunity for his young daughter, who is autistic. The company’s logo is a highland cow, which is a nod to his Scottish roots and to his daughter’s interest in the cattle.

More information: smashedcowsauces@gmail.com

MAMI MAGGIE’S RECIPES

Mother and daughter team Joys and Sheryl Njini bring the flavours and dishes of West Africa to the table with their range of ready-prepared meals and new sauce.

Established last October, Newport-based Mami Maggie’s Recipes takes its inspiration from Joys’ mother, Maggie, who passed down the values of hospitality and the joy of sharing good food. It is very much a family affair, with the enterprise including Joys’ husband, children and team members Evelyn and Stacy who have been with the business from day one.

The dishes capture the essence of Cameroon and Nigeria, and there will be some heat and spice at the Food Hall with two brand-new products—Mami Maggie’s Chilli Marinade Sauce and Green Spice Marinade Sauce —which they created by popular demand. They will also be bringing along fried rice and sauteed beans to be used alongside the sauces for tasting.

More information: www.mamimaggiesrecipes.com