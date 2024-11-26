New Educational Resource ‘Gwledd o Gyfleoedd | Food Futures’ Aims to Inspire the Next Generation of Talent in Wales’ Food and Drink Industry

The Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru | Food & Drink Skills Wales Programme has launched their new educational resources at the RWAS Winter Fair.

The programme is described as ‘a resource to empower young people to explore the vast opportunities in the food and drink industry’.

Author Lloyd Henry, a Food Technology teacher at Ysgol Gyfun Gŵyr, has developed a comprehensive career guide focused on the Welsh food and drink industry, outlining various career paths and the steps needed to achieve success in this field. The guide covers a wide range of roles and detailed advice on the qualifications, skills and experience required for each role.

Working with Hybu Cig Cymru | Meat Promotion Wales, who hosted the launch, Tasty Careers Wales, AMRC Cymru, Horeb Food Centre Wales, Hwb and the British Nutrition Foundation, the resource was developed as a bilingual online educational resource for Key Stages 3 and 4 GCSE Business and/or Catering Students.

Lloyd Henry said:

“I was delighted to be invited to develop this resource. The aim is to raise awareness and promote discussions about the careers available within the food and drink Industry in Wales – with particular focus on promoting careers in food technology, butchery and engineering.” “‘Gwledd o Gyfleoedd | Food Futures’ aims to inspire the next generation to see food and drink as a rewarding and dynamic career; feeding the future of the industry.”

A number of careers and the professionals in the roles within the food and drink industry are featured in the booklet such as Rhian Jones, Food Technologist at Food Centre Wales, Zara-lea Field, Technician Apprentice at AMRC Cymru, and Craig Holly, Training Assessor, Butchery and Food Production at Cambrian Training. They share how they chose their career paths, along with some practical tips for those who wish to explore a career in the industry.

To coincide with the 34-page digital booklet, eight bilingual video case studies have also been created which aim to give an insight into what the different roles within the sector can offer.

Nia Griffith, Engagement Manager said:

“The resource is informative and easy to use; with insights into the benefits of a career in the food and drink industry in Wales. We hope that it will help individuals map out a clear path to enter and advance in the food and drink sector in Wales. “With thanks to all partners involved and Atebol Cyf. for producing what we believe to be a valuable guide and introduction to the industry.”

This resource will be a prominent asset for the Sgiliau Bwyd a Diod Cymru | Food & Drink Skills Wales Programme and a tool for the programme’s Engagement Managers who work with people in education, or looking for a career change. The booklet is also an addition to the Teacher Resources section on the Food & Drink Skills Wales website (www.fooddrinkskills.wales) and on Hwb Cymru (hwb.gov.wales).

The launch also included a meat focused cooking demonstration from Lloyd Henry.

Elwen Roberts, Consumer Executive at Hybu Cig Cymru | Meat Promotion Wales welcomed the opportunity to collaborate on the launch.

Elwen Roberts said: