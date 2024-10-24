New Editor for Cardiff Life Magazine

Cardiff Life Magazine has announced the appointment of Sam Cook as its new editor.

Prior to taking on the new role, Sam worked for WalesOnline, where he covered a wide range of topics. Between 2018 and 2021, he was also one of the Local TV network’s lead presenters.

Born in Heath, Cardiff, and an alumnus of Llanishen High School, Sam is best known for his expansive array of celebrity interviews, which have attracted great attention on social media.

He said:

“I’m thrilled to join Cardiff Life Magazine as its new editor. I’ve always been passionate about showcasing my city’s vibrant culture, people and places. I’m excited to connect with our readers and continue to make Cardiff Life an essential resource for the community.”

Chelsea Pinches-Burrowes, Owner and CEO of Cardiff Life Magazine added: