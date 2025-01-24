Business News Wales  |

Subscribe to the daily newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
BNW - Forward features leaderboard
skills-wales large advert
bnw MEET THE TEAM AD
GEW Ad
24 January 2025

PNational News

New Categories Announced as Entries Open for the Wales Business Awards 2025

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


Metrology Engineering Services won two awards at the Wales Business Awards 2024

Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid has opened entries for the highly anticipated Wales Business Awards 2025.

The awards, organised by the Chamber, provide businesses across the country with the opportunity to compete for Wales’ most prestigious accolades.

There are 12 revamped categories for businesses to enter this year, with new categories including ‘Apprenticeship Scheme of the Year’, ‘Emerging Exporter of the Year’, ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ and ‘Professional Services Firm of the Year’.

The Chamber will also present the ‘Wales Business of the Year’ award at the ceremony hosted by Andrea Byrne on 12 June at Mercure Cardiff Holland House. Previous winners of the award include BCB International, CellPath Ltd, Concrete Canvas Ltd, Euroclad Group Ltd, Metrology Engineering Services and Penderyn Distillery.

The application process has opened today and will close on 7 March 2025. The awards are open to both Chamber members and non-members across Wales and entries can be submitted by completing an application form.

Gus Williams, interim CEO of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said:

“The Wales Business Awards celebrate the innovation, resilience and ambition of businesses across Wales. They are a vital platform to showcase the remarkable talent driving our economy forward and to inspire others to reach new heights.

 

“We are excited to introduce new and improved categories this year which reflect the makeup of our membership and the Welsh business community, and their approaches to business. We look forward to learning more about their successes and celebrating their achievements together.”

Entries can now be submitted here.

 



Columns & Features:
Innovation / Tech
20 January 2025

Competition Offers Small Businesses the Chance to ‘Bring Dream Brand to Life’

Competition Offers Small Businesses the Chance to ‘Bring Dream Brand to Life’
Guest Author
17 January 2025

Looking Ahead to 2025: Increased Costs for Welsh Businesses

Looking Ahead to 2025: Increased Costs for Welsh Businesses
Innovation / Tech
16 January 2025

Understanding the Sources of Cyber Threats in 2025

Understanding the Sources of Cyber Threats in 2025
Finance and Investment
15 January 2025

A Year of Opportunity for Investment in Wales

A Year of Opportunity for Investment in Wales

In Other News:

Business News Wales //