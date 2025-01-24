New Categories Announced as Entries Open for the Wales Business Awards 2025

Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid has opened entries for the highly anticipated Wales Business Awards 2025.

The awards, organised by the Chamber, provide businesses across the country with the opportunity to compete for Wales’ most prestigious accolades.

There are 12 revamped categories for businesses to enter this year, with new categories including ‘Apprenticeship Scheme of the Year’, ‘Emerging Exporter of the Year’, ‘Manufacturer of the Year’ and ‘Professional Services Firm of the Year’.

The Chamber will also present the ‘Wales Business of the Year’ award at the ceremony hosted by Andrea Byrne on 12 June at Mercure Cardiff Holland House. Previous winners of the award include BCB International, CellPath Ltd, Concrete Canvas Ltd, Euroclad Group Ltd, Metrology Engineering Services and Penderyn Distillery.

The application process has opened today and will close on 7 March 2025. The awards are open to both Chamber members and non-members across Wales and entries can be submitted by completing an application form.

Gus Williams, interim CEO of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said:

“The Wales Business Awards celebrate the innovation, resilience and ambition of businesses across Wales. They are a vital platform to showcase the remarkable talent driving our economy forward and to inspire others to reach new heights. “We are excited to introduce new and improved categories this year which reflect the makeup of our membership and the Welsh business community, and their approaches to business. We look forward to learning more about their successes and celebrating their achievements together.”

Entries can now be submitted here.