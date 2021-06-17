National Recognition for Welsh Science Children’s Subscription Service

Cardiff-based Letterbox Lab becomes the first children’s subscription box service to be accredited by the British Science Association (BSA).

The ‘laboratory in a box’ kits aim to foster a love of STEM from an early age by helping children engage in science, through play. The boxes come with everything parents and children need to start building their lab and have fun with a range of cool experiments.

Letterbox Lab’s Explore and Investigate science boxes have been accredited by the BSA’s CREST programme, meaning they promote diversity and inclusivity within science and can be used by educators as part of students’ work towards official CREST Awards.

The BSA works to aid in the promotion and development of science. Through its flagship education programme, CREST, the BSA works with partners to create education resources that fully align with the curriculum, encouraging key aspects of STEM learning such as problem solving, decision making and reflective practice.

Founder of Letterbox Lab, Dr Bryan Hatton, said the accreditation showed that their learn through play ethos was aligned with the industry leaders:

“We’re delighted to have had our boxes accredited by the BSA’s CREST programme. The BSA is a beacon within the scientific community, and its mission to make science accessible and inclusive speaks to why we founded Letterbox Lab to begin with. “Making science fun in the hope it inspires children to go on and gain a love of learning is at the very heart of what we do. All our boxes are geared towards discovering, and it’s nurturing that curiosity that is so important for children. “If the past year has taught us anything, it’s that we need scientists now more than ever. Children who gain a love of science from an early age may go on to discover the next medical or scientific breakthrough that could help solve some of the wide-ranging issues affecting our planet. It just takes that one spark to light a passion for learning, and from there, anything is possible”

Panagiota Letsou, CREST Product Manager at the BSA, said: