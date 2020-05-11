National Library Collecting Wales’ Covid-19 Experiences

Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

As the home to the nation’s memories, the National Library of Wales in Aberystwyth is launching a campaign to gather the experiences of the people of Wales during these challenging times.

Since its inception more than a century ago, the library has collected and preserved records of events in our history as Welsh people and made it available to current and future generations.

The library is now collecting a variety of items, from newspapers to official publications and archiving web content, as a record of the Covid-19 crisis and its effect on Wales and its people.

To provide a full picture of the times, the library is also eager to collect personal experiences and record the effect of the current situation on the everyday life of the nation.

Members of the public are being asked to share their experiences through letters, diaries, videos, voice recordings and images. They are being asked to think about how their normal day has changed, what is most challenging, what has been unexpected, what kind of things are causing concern,  what have they done to try and deal with the situation and what are the positive things to come out of the experience?

By recording these experiences, the library will ensure that future generations better understand this period and its effects.

Pedr ap Llwyd, the library’s chief executive and librarian, said:

“The National Library’s vast treasure house of collections is an important source of knowledge and Wales’ unique history and culture is documented in many different formats and media.

“This is what ensures we have a better understanding of who we are and what has shaped us as people. It is important that we play a proactive role in ensuring that the story of the people of Wales during the Covid-19 crisis is recorded as fully as possible and safeguarded for future generations.”

This work will contribute to a wider partnership with People's Collection Wales. The library will be one of a number of heritage organisations across Wales who will work with the collection to collect the Welsh experience of Covid-19.

More details about how to take part are available on the library’s website: www.library.wales/about-nlw/work-with-us/collecting-wales-covid-19-experience

