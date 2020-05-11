Virtual Property Valuations Launched in Mid Wales

Homeowners and landlords in Mid Wales and Shropshire are being offered professional virtual valuations of their properties to sell and let during the current lockdown.

Morris, Marshall and Poole with Norman Lloyd has launched the innovative iValuate system that allows chartered surveyors to view, discuss and value properties remotely.

“Despite the current situation the property market is still moving, albeit at a slower pace. However, more importantly, once restrictions are relaxed or removed it’s going to be important for homeowners and landlords to have their properties on the market in order to capture the attention of potential buyers and tenants,” said Andrew Turner, a Partner at MMP/NL. “That way the vendor is in a much better position to attract interest and viewings. Additionally, potential buyers can also view properties virtually without having to visit the property.”

The iValuate service has been launched in partnership with the Guild of Property Professionals, of which MMP/NL is a member, along with the majority of its staff throughout Powys, Shropshire, Ceredigion and Gwynedd.

Unlike existing automated property valuation tools, the virtual valuations are undertaken by property professionals who work for MMP/NL, providing accurate assessments, sales prices and rental values.

Paul Evans, a Partner at MMP/NL, explains:

“It’s very straightforward. A potential customer simply accesses a secure website where we obtain details we’d normally ask prior to a visit. They will also upload around three photos of each room in the property, or a video, as well as the exterior and the garden, if they have one. “From this information we can assess the property, along with our in-depth knowledge of the local area and current property market. We’ll then arrange a meeting with the vendor via Zoom, WhatsApp or over the phone, as if we were visiting them during an appraisal.”

Once completed, a professional valuation or rental value will be provided.

MMP/NL has also introduced virtual viewings. The service allows potential purchasers or tenants to view a property through photographs and videos, as well as live video viewings provided by the vendor if they want.

Andrew added:

“We’re still receiving a lot of enquiries about properties we have on the market. Once restrictions are relaxed or lifted, we anticipate a surge in house buyers, so it’s important for vendors to have their properties either on the market or ready to be placed for sale or to let.”

More details about the iValuate service and selling, buying or letting a property through Morris, Marshall and Poole with Norman Lloyd can be obtained by telephoning one of its offices, or call 01686 626160, or email [email protected] More contact details can be found at www.morrismarshall.co.uk.

MMP/NL has offices in nine towns, including Newtown, Oswestry, Aberystwyth, Welshpool, Llanidloes, Rhayader, Tywyn, Machynlleth and Bishop’s Castle. It also has a specialist Rural Team based at Welshpool Livestock Sales and an associate office in London.