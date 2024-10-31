Mouth-Painting Artist Exhibits Portraits of Welsh Icons for Charity

A Cardiff mouth-painting artist is set to raise money for charity with an exhibition of her portraits of Welsh icons.

Rosaleen Moriarty-Simmonds runs RMS Consultancy and is an honorary vice-president of Cardiff Business Club.

Since May 2021 she has been painting portraits of famous Welsh actors, celebrities, sports stars and those with an iconic link to Wales – including the King, Dame Sian Phillips and Michael Sheen.

Now she will be exhibiting the paintings at a Cardiff art gallery, with net proceeds from print sales going to NSPCC Cymru. Rosaleen has been supporting the cause since it was one of her chosen charities when she was High Sheriff of South Glamorgan in 2022.

Rosaleen told Business News Wales about her project to paint Welsh icons.

Rosaleen – the only Thalidomide Impaired person to have written her autobiography – is a student member of the Mouth and Foot Painting Artists (MFPA). Her painting style incorporates bright, bold and vibrant colours whether in portraiture, abstract or landscape work.

Rosaleen’s exhibition will be held at the Clarendon Fine Art Gallery, Unit 24, 17 Town Wall, St Davids Centre, Cardiff, from Friday January 10, 2025 to Monday January 13, 2025. Admission is free.