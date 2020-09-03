Monmouthshire Residents Invited to Unlock Volunteering Potential

Monmouthshire County Council is inviting people living or working within the county to join two free, interactive webinars to explore the opportunities available through the online community network OurMonmouthshire.org

The aim of the webinars is to demonstrate the interesting and simple ways people can support others in their community without a long term commitment.

Our Monmouthshire was launched in April 2020 with the aim of providing a central point for volunteers and communities to share offers of help. The network came to the fore during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic where volunteers rallied together to offer support to residents through the delivery of food parcels and helping pick up prescriptions. The online network already has a database of over 525 people.

One of the key features of Our Monmouthshire is the community ‘Timebank,’ which is a way for people to exchange skills or knowledge with each other gaining time credits in a safe way. The webinars would be useful to any community project which could do with some support or specific skill-set or you would like to share an offer with your community. We have individuals, community groups, organisations and businesses signed up to the timebank with offers and asks.

Some examples of offers to the community:

• Create a promotional poster

• Painting a community building

• Teaching others how to use complete an online food shop.

• Mow someone’s lawn

• Become a telephone Befriender

Councillor Sara Jones Cabinet Member for Social Justice and Community Development said:

“Our Monmouthshire is an innovative community platform which aims to bring people together based on place and a common purpose. We know that when people, community groups and businesses feel connected to their community there are wide ranging benefits. We believe Our Monmouthshire can help to strengthen community networks.”

People interesting in joining the webinars can access the booking system as listed below:

How Timebanking Works Tuesday, 8th September at 6pm. Booking a free place can be made here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/114105253886

How Community Listings can work on Wednesday 9th September at 1pm. Booking a free place can be made here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/114123570672