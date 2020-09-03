New Book Launched by Welsh Serial Entrepreneur

A serial entrepreneur and author from Wales has published a new book designed to help individuals fulfil their potential in business by better understanding what is truly unique about them – and the businesses they have created.

‘Your Business, Your Way’, No 1 on Amazons Hot New Releases list in the HR-Training category, has been written by Bernie Davies, a former lawyer, restaurateur, motivational speaker and owner of the Introbiz West Wales franchise. It will be available on Amazon Kindle at the end of August and in paperback by the end of October.

The book builds on Bernie’s previous work the ‘Networking Handbook’, which has been used by hundreds of entrepreneurs to upskill themselves in the art of networking. Bernie argues that networking in the right way leaves an indelible imprint on those you meet, a phenomenon she calls the ‘You Print’

She believes this unique print is also instrumental in creating a brand that characterises both the individual and, ultimately, their business. It manifests itself in how an individual will structure their company and deliver services. This new book builds on these theories and helps individuals embrace their own uniqueness to create brand and drive success in business.

Due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, Bernie has also taken a unique and innovative approach to organising the official book launch. She will do so during a Zoom meeting on September 3. If you wish to join her at the launch, the link is below.

Bernie also recently formed a new venture. Bernie Davies Global has the stated aim of helping businesses and other entrepreneurs navigate the pitfalls of getting back to a new normal post COVID-19 lockdown – and ready to embrace opportunities that emerge.

Bernie boasts a remarkable CV. An attorney-at-law by training, she became head of property at NewLaw Solicitors, a role in which he became successful networker and Dynamo Role Model for the Welsh Government. She has since built a career as a serial entrepreneur, business strategist, motivational speaker and author. She launched a much-loved chain of restaurants called Jamaican Jill’s and owns Introbiz West Wales a successful networking franchise.

She was also a founding council member of the South Wales Chamber of Commerce, chair of the Neath Chamber of Trade and has received numerous accolades including Best Caribbean Restaurant in Wales 2019, Swansea Black Icon 2019 and Excellence in Business 2017, an award associated with Black History Month. She was also voted in the Top 100 Business Women in Wales 2017.

Bernie Davies said:

“I am very excited by the launch of my new book, which I think pulls together all the experiences I have had over the last decade and builds on the theories of my previous work. I believe each of us is unique and by finding and embracing this uniqueness, it is possible to find the winning formula for us as individuals and the businesses we create.”

If you would like to attend the virtual book launch, please visit the following link and register: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-audience-with-bernie-davies-author-of-your-business-your-way-tickets-117574844525

‘Your Business, Your Way’ can be pre-ordered at: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Your-Business-Way-Perspective-Development-ebook/dp/B08FNJHRLF