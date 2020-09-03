Luxury Welsh Brand Opens First Store at Goodsheds Barry Site

Luxury Welsh wash brand, The Goodwash Company, has announced the opening of its first ever retail store. Located in the innovative new Goodsheds development in Barry, South Wales, the store will stock the full range of Goodwash award winning, cruelty free wash and lifestyle products for hair skin and fur.

The Goodwash Company will join 27 other retailers, restaurants and businesses at the Goodsheds development, which calls itself the UK’s first new urban high street.

“To think that we were once told when we were starting out, by a well established UK marketing company, that it would prove highly unsuccessful to combine the Welsh Language with a socially conscious luxury brand, this feels like a significant moment for our business,” said Mandy Powell, co-founder of the luxury wash brand, Goodwash. “We are proud to have chosen the exciting Goodsheds development as the location for our flagship store, and look forward to extending a warm Welsh welcome to all customers old and new.”

Goodsheds is the first scheme in the 21st Century that incorporates 24/7 live, work and play in a sustainable and low carbon footprint manner. Other launch residents include renowned beauty brand Spectrum Collections, and two long-time ‘friends’ of The Goodwash Company in Academy Espresso and Hang Fire Southern Kitchen.

Kelly Davies, co-founder of the luxury wash brand, Goodwash said: