Ministerial Visit Highlights UK Government’s £10.8m Investment in Aberystwyth’s Revitalisation

On Thursday, November 7th, Dame Nia Griffith MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Wales Office, visited Aberystwyth to see the regeneration projects which have been part funded by the UK Government: the Revitalisation of Aberystwyth Promenade and the historic Old College redevelopment.

The visit included a tour along Aberystwyth Prom where there are significant improvements to public spaces, such as upgraded street lighting, as well as better footpaths and new street furniture to refresh and modernise the promenade. These upgrades will create a welcoming and safe environment, making the promenade an inviting space to enjoy year-round.

Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, expressed the importance of these investments:

“The Revitalisation of Aberystwyth Promenade and the development of the Old College are pivotal projects for the future of Aberystwyth. Thanks to UK Government funding, we are seeing the physical and economic transformation of our town, enhancing opportunities for residents and visitors alike.”

During her visit, Dame Nia Griffith was given an overview of the transformative work underway at Aberystwyth’s iconic Old College which is set to become a major new cultural and creative centre featuring art and science exhibitions, a University museum, a Young People’s zone, business units, a 24-7 student study centre, cutting-edge cinema and the UK’s first Centre for Dialogue. She also heard how the project is offering valuable skills training for local people during the construction phase.

Dame Nia Griffith MP said:

“I was delighted to see the improvements that are being made to this historic Promenade and Old College in Aberystwyth. The UK Government is committed to investing in Wales and to our mission of economic growth. Projects like the Old College and the improvements to Aberystwyth Promenade are crucial for driving local economic prosperity and creating spaces that benefit the whole community.”

Professor Anwen Jones, Aberystwyth University Executive Lead for the Old College project welcomed the visit:

“The Old College is a hugely important project for Aberystwyth – both for the University and the town, economically, socially and culturally. The support we have received from the UK Government has been instrumental in realising our vision for the Old College. This historic building will soon be serving the community and visitors alike, breathing new life into a cherished part of our heritage.”

Following the morning’s activities, Dame Nia Griffith proceeded to AberInnovation at Gogerddan, an integrated development facility to accelerate food and drink, circular economy and agri-tech innovation, where she participated in a facilitated discussion on the Mid Wales economy and the Mid Wales Growth Deal. The conversation highlighted opportunities for ongoing collaboration between public and private sectors to strengthen the region's economic landscape. The Green Futures Innovations Park, an Aberystwyth University initiative proposed for the University’s Gogerddan campus, is one of the projects being developed for consideration for funding from the Mid Wales Growth Deal.

Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Leader of Powys County Council and Joint Chair of Growing Mid Wales, the team managing the Mid Wales Growth Deal, said:

“We had a strong discussion around the work ongoing in Mid Wales to grow our economy. We are investing significant efforts and funds into the Mid Wales Growth Deal, and it was great to discuss with the private sector and the Minister around some of the opportunities for the future.”

