Michelin Star Quest for Globetrotting Chef Back Home in Mid Wales

A globetrotting private chef to the super-rich and famous has returned home to Wales in quest of a Michelin star.

Jamie Tully, 28, has taken over as head chef at Caer Beris Manor Hotel in his home town of Builth Wells, and is looking to make his mark in the hotel’s rebranded Teulu Restaurant.

During his career, which began as a student at NPTC Group of Colleges’ Newtown Campus, he has cooked with Michelin starred chef Simon Rogan and counts current Mid Wales based culinary stars Gareth Ward, from Ynyshir Restaurant and Rooms, near Machynlleth and Nathan Davies, owner of SY23 in Aberystwyth, as friends and former colleagues.

He’s now hoping to further enhance Mid Wales’ growing culinary reputation by following in the footsteps of Ward and Davies by securing a Michelin star for Caer Beris Manor Hotel, where he worked as a commis chef early in his career.

After learning his trade in establishments in Wales, England, Spain and Bulgaria, he cooked at ski chalets in Austria and France, a chateau in Gozo and on superyachts before becoming private chef to Sheikh Mohammed, ruler of Dubai and one of world’s richest men.

He also set up his own company, Culinary Genius Store, before deciding to come home to Mid Wales after almost 10 years of globetrotting.

At Teulu Restaurant, Jamie has launched a 12-course taster menu, along with their two and three course options, with the aim of making Caer Beris Manor Hotel a food destination.

Taster evenings are £95pp with the two and three course dining starting at £39.99.

Guests will be offered a special dining experience and stay from 2023, with packages starting at £350 per couple for dinner, overnight accommodation and breakfast.

Major changes to the accommodation are also planned from the start of next year to accompany the dining experience, whilst the hotel will offer exclusive, two-day packages for weddings.

“My goal is very simple: to put my home town Builth on the culinary map and make it a destination to travel to,” said Jamie. “Using all the experiences and flavours I’ve enjoyed around the world and produce as close to Builth as possible, the possibilities are endless. “The art and science behind cooking has kept me curious and fascinated from a very young age. I take pride in working with finesse, precision and using my ingredients to their full potential. “I love using cuts of meat and vegetables, which are not well known, not regarded to be as tasty or as good quality and turning them into delicious food. “I have been fortunate to eat in some incredible Michelin and rosette rated establishments, which is one of my favourite ways of learning about food and also keeping up with food fashion and trends.”

Omara and Kimberley Ghalwash, co-owners of Caer Beris Manor Hotel, are excited to have such a talented chef onboard and have big plans for the hotel and restaurant.

The historic manor house, which was once the home of Lord Swansea, is now a country house hotel set in 18 acres of parkland, surrounded by the River Irfon.

“We are working with Jamie with one goal in mind: to achieve a Michelin star, although we know this will take a few years,” said Omar. “We are very excited to welcome to him back to Caer Beris, as he’s a very talented and well-travelled chef with a world of experience, information and flavour. “It’s a great local success story because Caer Beris Manor is where Jamie developed the passion to cook when he started as a pot washer 15 years ago. “With Jamie comes our rebranded Teulu Restaurant, now officially launched. Teulu is Welsh for family which is very apt for us, as we’re family run and our staff are an extension of the family. “The future of the manor and Teulu is incredibly bright with Jamie's vision, and all at Caer Beris are supporting him every step of the way. “We aim to offer a unique real experience here, a twist of Welsh food with a Middle Eastern flair, something that hasn’t been done before.”

Caer Beris Manor Hotel is a member of MWT Cymru, an independent membership organisation representing more than 600 tourism and hospitality businesses across Powys, Ceredigion and Southern Snowdonia.