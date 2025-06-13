Merlin Cinemas Confirmed as New Operator for Rhyl Cinema

Independent national cinema operator Merlin Cinemas is set to take over the five-screen cinema in Rhyl town centre.

The Cornwall-based independent operator has 21 other cinemas across the UK, including the Scala at Prestatyn.

Denbighshire County Council said the company had a reputation for operating historic cinemas, as well as repurposed and modern buildings as cinemas, in communities often overlooked or underserved by larger cinema companies.

Earlier this year, Merlin’s founder and managing director, Geoff Greaves, was awarded an MBE for his outstanding contribution to the cinema industry – recognition of his 35 years spent championing the big screen in small towns.

Following the closure of the cinema at the end of January, Denbighshire County Council has been working to attract an operator to the popular amenity on Rhyl’s promenade. The announcement is subject to Merlin completing lease arrangements with Denbighshire County Council.

Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of Denbighshire County Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth & Tackling Deprivation, said:

“We’re delighted to have Merlin on board to ensure that residents and visitors can enjoy a great day out in Rhyl. Once the lease is signed and Merlin have taken over, the cinema will play a pivotal role in the broader regeneration efforts in Rhyl town centre.”

The council added that Merlin is working closely with the council to complete and sign the lease and with suppliers to assess the work needed behind the scenes before it can reopen. The firm is committed to improving the cinema, the council said, and enhancing the cinema experience for the local community. This may mean that the cinema reopens in phases.

There will also be a new name, still to be announced.

Geoff Greaves said:

“We’re delighted to have been successful in our bid to operate this cinema. We’re already familiar with the location because of our cinema four miles along the coast in Prestatyn, but when the opportunity came along, we jumped at the chance. We are doing everything we can to get the doors open so that the town has a cinema again. We really believe that seeing a film at the cinema on the big screen with family or friends is a very different experience to watching it at home; it is more memorable, more sociable and offers a sense of occasion.”

Councillor McLellan said: