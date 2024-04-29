Medical and Wellbeing Park Plans for Former Victorian Asylum Site in Carmarthen

A former Victorian asylum looks set to be turned into a medical park.

Parc Dewi Sant Limited has acquired almost all of the 38-acre site in Carmarthen from Carmarthenshire County Council.

A number of NHS services currently operate on the site, and there is also a Swansea University facility teaching student nurses. All existing organisations on the site will retain their tenancy rights.

Parc Dewi Sant Limited wants to develop the medical provision on the site while protecting the 22 buildings, many of which are listed. They include an ornate Victorian chapel, and a theatre.

The plans include retaining and recruiting both NHS and private health providers, especially in occupational health, and providing serviced clinical offices.

Other facilities will include a gym and a walking track, which will be accessible to local community including dog owners.

A spokesperson for Parc Dewi Sant said:

“We want to create a hub for medical, well-being and leisure facilities which is accessible for everyone in the community. By bringing top quality healthcare providers to the area we aim to support the health and well-being of the local population. “We are already in discussions with a number of healthcare providers, including a private GP practice, and would welcome discussions with anyone who wants to be part of a modern and vibrant health hub. “Taking on so many listed buildings is a significant financial commitment. However, we are fully committed to protecting these outstanding buildings and their history, while ensuring they have a meaningful purpose to serve the local community for years to come.”

The new owners of the site have a large portfolio of residential, commercial and office developments throughout Wales, including many period properties.

The estate which began life in 1865 as the Carmarthenshire, Cardigan and Pembrokeshire County Asylum. The hilltop hospital expanded and had more than 900 beds by the early 1970s.