Creo Medical to Receive Enterprise Award from The King

Creo Medical Group is set to receive a King’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation at Windsor Castle in July.

The Chepstow-based medical device company, which is focused on the emerging field of minimally invasive surgical endoscopy, was among 10 Wales-based winners of the prestigious business award.

Established by Royal Warrant in 1965, The King's Awards for Enterprise recognises and encourages achievements in the fields of Innovation, International Trade, Sustainable Development and Promoting Opportunity through social mobility.

During the reception, His Majesty will meet Creo’s Chief Executive Officer, Craig Gulliford, as well as a diverse group of winners from across the United Kingdom, with recipients of the award able to use The King’s Awards emblem for the next five years on their products and to promote their services.

Craig Gulliford, Chief Executive Officer of Creo Medical, said:

“We are delighted to receive this award from His Majesty The King at a Royal reception in recognition of our team’s outstanding work, dedication and achievements towards innovation in healthcare. “I would like to put on record my thanks to the whole team in their daily commitment to improving patient outcomes, cutting waiting times and saving the NHS money. “Innovation has always been at the heart of Creo, and the increasing adoption of our pioneering technology by clinicians around the world reflects the significant benefits that innovation can bring to both patients and healthcare systems.”

Creo Medical Group plc has developed CROMA, an advanced energy electrosurgical platform and a range of novel, miniaturised devices that are used through the small working channels of endoscopes, enabling the most minimally invasive surgery where operations are performed from inside the body.

Creo’s Speedboat device harnesses CROMA's cutting and coagulation capabilities to remove cancerous and pre-cancerous growths and complex lesions in the bowel, oesophagus and stomach. By providing a solution that reduces the risks associated with conventional surgical procedures, Creo’s Speedboat allows clinicians to precisely lift, resect and coagulate tissue with a single device, removing lesions from within the gastrointestinal tract in one piece.

This means patients can be treated as day cases under mild sedation instead of more invasive surgery requiring general anaesthetic and multiple days in hospital.

Creo’s products deliver benefits to patients, reduce waiting lists, free up resources, and significantly lower hospital costs.

NHS Supply Chain recently confirmed net cash savings of £687k were generated for an NHS Trust from 130 procedures using Creo’s core Speedboat technology. Creo’s technology is patent protected, and its devices are used daily across dozens of countries and in more than 20 NHS hospitals.