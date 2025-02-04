Major North Wales Tidal Energy Project Expands to Support Green Growth

Welsh Government backing has been given to what will become the largest consented tidal energy project in Europe.

Owned and managed by Ynys Môn social enterprise Menter Môn, the Morlais tidal scheme is the first of its kind anywhere in the world and will be operational from 2026. The Welsh Government has taken an £8 million equity stake in the project to ensure progress.

The Anglesey site has the potential to generate enough energy for up to 180,000 typical Welsh households, offering a unique ‘plug and play’ model for developers of tidal energy devices. This will help reduce costs as they scale up operations to generate clean electricity.

The Welsh Government investment will help fund the Cydnerth phase of the project, which will see the grid connection strengthened at Parc Cybi, Holyhead.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“We want to make Wales a world centre for emerging tidal technologies and we’re off to a good start on several fronts. “Our investment will support Menter Môn Morlais to scale up capacity, and develop an industrial cluster for tidal energy and innovation in North Wales, whilst delivering jobs and growth through its pioneering technology, keeping the value local. “This will further benefit clean energy suppliers of all sizes and position Wales at the forefront of the energy transition.”

Dafydd Gruffydd, Managing Director of Menter Môn, said:

“We welcome the Minister’s announcement, which strengthens our ability to deliver clean energy and local jobs through the Morlais project. This funding supports our vision to position North Wales as a leader in tidal energy innovation, creating opportunities for growth and collaboration across the region.”

John Idris Jones, Chair of Menter Môn Morlais Limited, added:

“This funding demonstrates the Welsh Government’s commitment to renewable energy and the significant role tidal power can play in our energy future. By supporting projects like Morlais, we are not only unlocking the potential of our natural resources but also laying the foundation for a resilient, green economy in North Wales.”

Alwen Williams, Portfolio Director, Ambition North Wales, said: