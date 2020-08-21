Looms are Weaving as Pembrokeshire Mill Reopens Following Lockdown

The looms at Melin Tregwynt are working once again as weaving resumes at Melin Tregwynt in Castlemorris, Pembrokeshire.

The family run business has survived two world wars, numerous recessions and the Covid-19 pandemic since it was first set-up by the Griffith family in 1912. £95,000 from the Covid-19 Wales Business Loan Scheme that was awarded by the Development Bank of Wales as part of the Welsh Government Economic Resilience Fund means that Melin Tregwynt can now reopen to the public. This is currently on the basis of a one week on one week off staff rota to keep staff, customers and family safe.

As a traditional mill, Melin Tregwynt produces award winning Welsh blankets, throws, cushions and accessories that are exported throughout the World. The business employs 30 staff.

Owners Amanda and Eifion Griffith said:

“Thanks to the fantastic support of our customers, staff and friends, we've been able to survive lockdown. We're now starting to weave again and our mill shop and cafe have re-opened. “Our on-line business has remained strong throughout and products continue to be sent all over the world. We appreciated the speed of response and open communication with Development Bank of Wales throughout this period.”

Alun Thomas is a Fund Manager with the Development Bank of Wales. He said: