Neath-based Construction Firm Strengthens Management Team

Neath-based construction firm J. G Hale Construction has welcomed two new recruits: Contracts Manager Andrew Collins and Business Development Manager Sarah Williams.

Andrew has many years of experience with large regional and multinational contractors, having delivered high status projects including the first BREEAM-certified Outstanding Primary School in Wales and the first Passivhaus school in Wales. He started in the industry as an apprentice bricklayer and worked his way up via a diverse range of projects including working on retail premises, military projects, care facilities and the restoration of listed buildings.

In his new role at Hale he will work in close collaboration with clients and employers’ agents to deliver projects, manage and monitor contracts, carry out strategic planning and project programming, ensure project safety and quality control, and carry out other important functions including project reporting, supply chain management and risk management.

Sarah has 16-years’ experience of working within the construction and social housing industry, having previously worked for Lovell Partnership, Opco Construction and Jistcourt Ltd.

Her role at Hale is to develop the existing client base, secure future contracts and target new-build opportunities throughout Wales & South West. She will also bid write, manage and complete all Pre-qualification Questionnaires and Quality Submissions.

In addition, Sarah will be responsible for PR, Marketing and Community Benefit activities across all sites.

David Harrhy, Managing Director of Hale Construction, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Andrew and Sarah to these key roles within our company. Their extensive past experience perfectly equips them for these positions and I’m very much looking forward to working with them on the important projects that lie ahead for us.”

Contracts Manager Andrew Collins said:

“I’m very excited to join this growing, award-winning company which has an excellent ethos and growing order book.”

Business Development Manager Sarah Williams said: