Local Organisations Brave the Elements Fundraising for ClwydAlyn Housing’s Annual Big Sleep Out

In a collaborative effort to raise awareness of homelessness and fundraise for vital services, staff members, along with some of their children from ClwydAlyn, Wales Air Ambulance, DHL Logistics and Enhanced Medical participated in ClwydAlyn Housing’s 11th Big Sleep Out. Held Saturday 12 October between 9pm–6am, they all gathered at ClwydAlyn's headquarters in St Asaph to sleep outdoors for the night.

Matthew Davies, a staff member at ClwydAlyn, captured the event through a video diary, emphasising the significance of the initiative and its impact: ClwydAlyn Annual Big Sleepout video diary by Matthew Davies

The night kicked off with a group quiz to lift spirits, followed by a surprise visit from ALG Security, who generously provided pizzas to further boost morale. A total of 25 people took part in this meaningful event, raising £1,500, and donations are continuing to come in. The funds raised will be equally distributed between ClwydAlyn’s Homelessness Services and the Wales Air Ambulance, ensuring both lifesaving and life-changing services can continue supporting those affected by homelessness.

Edward Hughes, Executive Director of Care and Support at ClwydAlyn and who took part in the initiative, reflected:

“This is my fourth time completing the Big Sleep Out, and every year it surprises me how truly challenging it is. Even though it’s just autumn, the night was long, dark, and brutally cold. It’s a sobering experience that gives us a tiny glimpse into what homeless individuals face daily. We’re incredibly thankful to everyone who has donated and continues to support this cause. This event is more than just raising funds, it’s about standing in solidarity with those who are homeless and reminding ourselves that we can all make a difference.”

Debra Sima, Regional Fundraising Manager for Wales Air Ambulance said:

“Wales Air Ambulance provides the only air ambulance provision in Wales, we need to raise £11.2 million to fund the operational costs each year. I have taken part in the Big Sleep Out for a number of years now, it is vital fundraising for both ClwydAlyn Homeless Services and Wales Air Ambulance who both provide essential support to many people each year. It is a very humbling experience but one we are lucky enough to only have to endure once a year unlike the many homeless people in North Wales. Thank you to everyone who has supported our event”.

Lynda Williams at ClwydAlyn, said:

“Over the past 11 years, our amazing volunteers and supporters have helped raise more than £50k for homelessness services. These funds are critical, we provide support to over 100 people each year, helping them find a stable place to call home within our residences. Homelessness is a complex and persistent issue, but we are committed to this initiative for as long as it takes. We’ll continue working to ensure that everyone in our community has the care, support, and dignity they deserve.”

To contribute to this cause, visit ClwydAlyn’s JustGiving page