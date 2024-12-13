Local Housebuilder Donates £1,000 to Llanelli-Based Kickboxing Club

Persimmon Homes West Wales has donated £1,000 to the Welsh Kickboxing Organisation in Llanelli as part of its Community Champions initiative.

The Welsh Kickboxing Organisation has been teaching kickboxing across four different sites in South Wales since its establishment in 1996. In Llanelli, their kickboxing classes accommodate children and adults of all age groups – including children from four years old!

Persimmon’s £1,000 donation will fund upgrades to current equipment which will be used in every lesson, helping to foster better skills’ development and promote physical fitness within the community.

The five-star housebuilder’s West Wales Community Champions scheme donates £24,000 each year to various community organisations and good causes in the areas where it develops, with numerous sites across the region.

Leigh Randall, the Class Trainer from the Welsh Kickboxing Organisation in Llanelli, thanked Persimmon for the donation and said:

“At the Welsh Kickboxing Organisation our club slogan is together stronger. “Persimmon's kind donation is testament to this and will help us to upgrade our current equipment and improve the quality of training we provide.”

Sharon Bouhali, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes West Wales, commented:

“We are very pleased to be supporting the Welsh Kickboxing Organisation in Llanelli, helping to promote the importance of fitness and community in the local area. “We are committed to leaving a lasting positive legacy in the areas where we develop, and we hope that this donation will enable the kickboxing class trainers to further improve the quality of their classes.”

