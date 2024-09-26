Local Area Energy Plans Endorsed to Support Transition to Net Zero

Ceredigion and Powys County Councils have endorsed their respective Local Area Energy Plans (LAEPs).

These plans, co-created with various stakeholders and funded by the Welsh Government, set out how both local areas can transition to a net zero energy system by 2050.

These LAEPs build on the Mid Wales Energy Strategy and will feed into the Welsh Government’s National Energy Plan.

Key findings of the LAEPs include:

High priority projects Heat pumps: the LAEPs estimate that 86,000 heat pumps will need to be installed by 2050 across Mid Wales. Fabric efficiency upgrades: 61,400 homes could benefit from fabric improvements such as insulation and double glazing. Smart local energy systems: using electricity locally in a smart, flexible way could minimise energy bills, increase local ownership of renewable energy, and reduce the need for network upgrades. Heat network: Aberystwyth has been identified as the most suitable location for a district heat network in Mid Wales. Electric vehicles: installation of charging infrastructure will need to match the projected rise in electric vehicles in Mid Wales.

Investment: The LAEPs estimate an additional £1.95 billion investment is needed in Mid Wales to reach net zero. 40% of this will be needed for domestic property upgrades.

Skills: Addressing the region's skills gap is essential to enable the roll out of efficiency measures, heat pump and solar panel installation at scale. The LAEP estimate an additional 995 jobs could be created locally by 2050.

Renewable energy generation: Mid Wales has the potential to generate a significant amount of renewable electricity. Stakeholders have highlighted however the importance of ensuring benefits are accrued locally (e.g. shared ownership, lower bills).

Electricity network upgrades: The energy networks will use the LAEP outputs to inform their business planning.

The energy networks will use the LAEP outputs to inform their business planning. Multiple benefits: Initiatives suggested in the LAEPs will help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, alleviate fuel poverty, improve health, and create jobs.

Councillor James Gibson-Watt, Leader of Powys County Council, and Councillor Bryan Davies, Leader of Ceredigion County Council, Co-Chairs of the Growing Mid Wales Board, said:

“The LAEPs provide a robust framework for our region to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. They align with our broader goal of creating sustainable, green, and well-connected communities. We look forward to working with all stakeholders to bring this vision to life.”

The plans will be periodically updated to incorporate technological advancements and policy changes.

Regional Energy is being led by Growing Mid Wales, who play a key role in bringing stakeholders together across the region to facilitate the transition to Net Zero, as well as supporting the local authorities to lead by example.