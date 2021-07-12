Learning, Sharing and Caring

Written By:

Robert Lloyd Griffiths

Former National Director

IoD Wales

Perhaps one of Wales’ best known business leaders, Robert Lloyd Griffiths stepped down from his role as National Director of the IoD in Wales last week. With a new chapter on the horizon, he reflects on his work with the IoD over the last 12 years, the many non-executive positions that he has held and the opportunities ahead.

After 12 years as national director for the IoD in Wales, it is time to reflect on what has been the most incredible journey and experience; working with political and business leaders to serve the thousands of IoD members across Wales.

From directors of small start-ups to leaders of large corporate organisations, it has been a privilege to be a trusted advisor, sounding board and counsel to so many great businesses and the individuals behind them. I’ve learnt so much and I genuinely hope that I have made a difference.

My work with the IoD has been complemented by a range of non-executive and chair roles over the years. I have chaired the strategic Board for Business Wales since it was first established – I am very proud of the number of start-up businesses that we have supported whilst helping to deliver jobs for the people of Wales. I’m also chair of the business advisory group for the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, Wales and a board member of Qualifications Wales.

While much of the comment and discussion on NEDs tends to focus on listed companies, the IoD has always stressed the valuable, albeit somewhat different, contribution that NEDS can make to private companies and third sector organisations. Indeed, there are a growing number of public bodies, charities and private companies, including relatively small ones, which are now actively searching for the ‘right’ non-executive director.

The key responsibilities of NEDs tend to focus on strategic direction because as ‘an outsider’, the non-executive director may have a clearer or wider view of external factors affecting the company and its business environment than the executive directors. An important function for NEDs can also be to help connect the business and board with networks of potentially useful people and organisations.

With demand for non-executive directors continuing to rise across multiple sectors including third sector organisations and private companies, many individuals like me are choosing ‘portfolio careers’ as a way to share expertise and contribute to business success.

The last 12 years has shown me that better directors do build better businesses and this creates a better world for us all. I will miss my friends and colleagues at the IoD but I remain an advocate of their work and will continue to do all that I can to support directors of businesses in Wales and our economy at large.

I’m really excited for the next chapter of my career; whatever that might bring.