New Funding for Community Events in Denbighshire

New Funding for Community Events in Denbighshire

Denbighshire County Council has announced a one-off grant funding opportunity for communities that host and organise events in Denbighshire.

The aim of the fund will be to improve the current infrastructure to support more sustainable and cost effective events, making it easier to host more events in local communities.

A total budget of £128,000 is available, to be shared by successful applicants across Denbighshire.

Cllr Bobby Feeley, the Council’s Lead Member for Well-being and Independence, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for community groups and event organisers to apply for funding to help improve event infrastructure in the county. “We would like to ask those applying to work in partnership with city, town and community councils and their local county councillor, to develop their proposals. “This is part of the Council’s Corporate Plan priority to help support our communities to become more connected and resilient, and able to enjoy the unique experience local events offer.”

The Council’s preference would be for city, town and community councils to be named as the lead, submitting the project proposal on the applicant’s behalf.

Community development officer support will be available throughout the scheme period to offer guidance and facilitation, and to act as a liaison officer with internal departments as required.

You may also receive support to apply for match funding.

Submissions are open until September 30, and shortlisting will take place by the end of October, with successful applicants being informed in November.

For more information contact [email protected], [email protected] or 01824 706142, and you can apply at www.denbighshire.gov.uk/en/leisure-and-tourism/events-whats-on/funding-opportunity-for-community-events-infrastructure.aspx