Biophilic Design: Connecting People to Nature

Written By:

John Jackson

Industry Editor

Business News Wales

Industry Editor, John Jackson, discusses the benefits of biophilic design, considering the positive effects of living in a built environment that supports personal wellbeing and the environment simultaneously.

If experiencing the benefits of nature involves getting into a car and heading for the hills, arguably our built environment has failed. Whereas if you can experience nature from your front door and throughout our urban centres then heading for the hills becomes a choice not a necessity. It means living in a built environment that supports personal wellbeing and the environment by making it possible for citizens to connect with nature in a number of different ways, and at its core this is biophilic design.

The physical planting of trees and shrubs is the obvious example of biophilic design, however this connection with nature in the built environment goes deeper. The late Stephen Kellert, a renowned professor of social ecology, is acknowledged as one of the pioneers of biophilic design and in the 1980s he helped develop a theory known as “biophilia,” a term coined by biologist and environmental theorist Edward O. Wilson, which describes “humanity’s innate connection with the natural world.” Professor Kellert developed a framework to show how the adoption of nature in the built environment works to meet our needs.

This embracing of nature encapsulates the direct experience of nature. In this instance relating not just to planting but also to the elements, including: light, air, water and where possible even animals. His framework also incorporates the indirect experience of nature, including the use of natural colours and natural materials, and creating a sense of nature through the use of images, lighting, ventilation and shapes that occur naturally. The final aspect of his framework relates to the experience of space and place, referencing how buildings and their interiors are designed. There isn’t a set formula for making biophilic design work, and as I’ve only briefly touched on the principles I would encourage you to read more about it online.

During lockdown the need to repurpose our urban centres became apparent, and an increasing number of cities are currently looking at ways to reintroduce nature in support of their ambitions for the future, including Nottingham where there are plans to rewild the city centre. Encouragingly, introducing biophilic design principles can be achieved on a small scale and budget, making it possible for individual businesses and organisations to embrace its benefits. Previously, I’ve created a room (part of a larger office workplace) that used forest graphics, a green floor, subdued lighting and natural rattan furniture to create what went on to be called the “Zen Den.” This small space provided the team with immediate access to a sense of nature, and it became a popular location not only for taking a break but also for team catch-ups and one-to-one meetings. I could see this approach working equally well in other workplaces such as hospital or factory restrooms, and ultimately if the space makes people feel more relaxed during their breaks it's going to help them return to work feeling more refreshed and productive.

Green or living walls are another simple way to introduce nature to both the interior and exterior of buildings. These can be of any scale, and of course have the advantage of not taking up valuable floor space. Internally, especially if budgets are limited, even a small green wall installation in a reception area will create a natural welcome to any business. Whereas large scale external installations transform buildings and allow nature to be introduced in the very heart of our built environment.

In town and city centres, increased vegetation has been shown to increase both the amount of time and money people spend. This was highlighted by Jana Söderlund and Peter Newman, in their article Biophilic architecture: a review of the rationale and outcomes, where they quote a study that found that “more vegetated streets attracted a greater number of shoppers who were prepared to spend up to 25% more.” There is sound logic to this, trees and vegetation make places look better, and as people that makes us feel better. When something makes us feel good we want more of it, so we’ll be inclined to spend more time in that place and if that’s a high street, yes we’ll spend more money there. Tree planting can be complex in existing streets as roots and subterranean infrastructure aren’t always compatible. Although it doesn't make it impossible, and where trees in the ground would prove problematic parklets can be installed as a simple solution to introduce more nature onto the high street.

From an environmental perspective, we know that trees play an important role with their ability to absorb CO2, however in summertime they also provide much appreciated shade that helps to keep streets not only looking good but cooler for everyone. As we see an increase in Sustainable Urban Drainage Systems more planting, green and blue roofs will become apparent across the built environment, and again these provide benefits to both our environment and personal wellbeing.

We will see an increasing number of buildings and urban regeneration projects adopting biophilic design principles, and James Brown, Managing Director at The Urbanists explains the rationale behind this: “Humans are innately programmed to the natural world, having spent 99% of our time as a species interacting with and responding to nature. Our lifestyles in the 21st century, so dominated by an urban and digital existence, means that it is essential to our own wellbeing, and that of our planet, to have meaningful connections with the natural world. Biophilic design is a means by which we achieve this.

Our current approach to designing landscape within the built environment is about bringing nature into urban environments. It isn’t token greening any longer. For instance, large trees planted in soil will become home to a myriad of species, far more so than a small tree within a mainly paved area. While varied ‘community planting’, species that are selected to work together and interlaced accordingly, as opposed to mono-culture planting of ‘space filler’ plants, provides much wider interest and vastly extended opportunities for nature in our urban environments”.

Encouragingly here in Wales, Swansea’s Biophilic project is being hailed as a UK first. This project involves transforming the former Woolworths shop on Oxford Street into a mixed use development that will provide affordable housing, workspaces and even an urban farm. The project is being supported by the Welsh Government’s Innovative Housing Programme, and when completed it should help inspire the further adoption of biophilic design across our built environment.

Biophilic design is so much more than just softening the edges of the concrete jungle. It's a proven way of allowing people to connect with nature in the built environment, and as we look to bring people back to our urban centres it has a vital role to play in achieving this. Hopefully, in years to come we will all be able to enjoy spending time in urban centres that have intelligently embraced biophilic design in a way that makes us feel better, and at the same time helps make our built environment truly sustainable.