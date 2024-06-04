Leading Specialist Food Business Unlocks Growth Potential with Expansion to Site

A family-run Chinese food business is gearing up to expand its current site with the support of a seven-figure funding package.

Kwan Yick is one of the UK’s leading specialist importers, wholesalers and distributors to the Chinese catering trade. From initially supplying packaging materials and a few staple foodstuffs to the fast-food trade in South Wales, Kwan Yick now supplies more than 1,000 ambient product lines aimed specifically at producers of Chinese meals throughout the UK and Ireland.

Two generations of the Wo family are actively involved in the day to day operation of the business.

Now funding from HSBC UK enables Kwan Yick to extend into the remaining units at its current location on Reevesland Industrial Estate in Newport. Kwan Yick has outgrown the premises due to its remarkable growth, seeing a 28% increase in turnover over the past five years.

By opting to expand on-site, the company avoids the disruption and costs associated with relocation while also securing the retention of its valuable employee base, which is essential for the business' continued success.

As a result of the expansion, Kwan Yick will benefit from improved efficiency thanks to the larger space, which will accommodate additional team members and increased stock levels. It has extended its procurement team by two members and is in the process of recruiting an additional member of the sales team.

Daniel Wo, Director at Kwan Yick, said:

“Thanks to the support from HSBC UK, we can continue the legacy and growth of our family business, which has been serving our customers since 1982. We look forward to expanding our product range and collaborating with esteemed brands to continue delivering high-quality products to our valued customers all across the UK and Ireland.”

Lyndsey Connor, Relationship Director at HSBC UK, added: