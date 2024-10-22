Leading Occupiers Take Leases at New Trade Counter Scheme in Flint

Two new tenants have taken space at a new trade counter scheme in Flint.

CEF (City Electrical Factors) and Bevans have moved into recently-completed units at Flint Trade Zone.

In deals completed by Chartered Surveyors Legat Owen, CEF (City Electrical Factors) have taken space comprising 5,225 sq ft and Bevans have taken 5,000 sq ft.

As the UK’s largest electrical wholesaler/supplier, CEF have almost 400 branches nationwide.

Bevans are a long-established hardware, gardening and DIY retailer expanding from Flint High Street to a newly created unit.

The development of Flint Trade Zone continues landlord Hollins Murray Group’s (HMG) long term investment in Flint, where retail space has been repurposed to form a new trade counter scheme to meet demand from the sector.

The scheme is prominently located in the heart of Flint, adjacent to Flintshire Retail Park and the Jade Jones Pavilion Leisure Centre.

Speaking about the scheme, Josh Moores, Surveyor at HMG, said:

“With significant investment in the trade and retail offering in Flint we have seen a number of high profile occupiers interested in space which we have created to suit their needs.”

Mark Diaper, Director at Legat Owen, said:

“The new trade units will appeal to businesses looking for a location which is well connected in an already established business and retail destination.” “Two units remain available at Flint Trade Zone comprising 4636 sq ft and 4,910 sq ft, which can be combined.”

CEF were advised by Jeremy Salter at Property Consult. Joint agents: Trade – Sixteen Real Estate; Retail – CSP Retail