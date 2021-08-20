Kilsby Williams Eyes Further Expansion on the Back of Client Wins

Leading independent accountancy firm, Kilsby Williams, is celebrating its 30th year with significant client gains and exciting recruitment plans.

Kilsby Williams, which was launched in 1991, has seen record growth in the past six months with many lucrative client wins including both Newport and Cardiff Bus, Fordthorne, Pensord Press, Poundstretcher and London-based Cutler and Gross. Added to existing gains this has seen the firm’s annual growth rate rise to a record 20%.

This success can be attributed to Kilsby Williams’ expert knowledge, technical ability and years of experience advising businesses, all of which mean that the company can attract national organisations that would traditionally work with the Big Four accountancy firms, putting it in a unique position for a business of its size.

Simon Tee, Managing Partner at Kilsby Williams, said:

“We have been really pleased with the way business has gone since the start of 2021 and see our success as a fitting way of celebrating our 30th anniversary. “We are proud of our ability to compete with the Big Four accountancy firms and other larger organisations. We believe that we offer clients and staff many of the benefits of these bigger companies but within a unique, family team culture.”

Accountancy and taxation specialist Kilsby Williams provides solutions for businesses through a variety of services such as company audits, accountancy advice and technical tax solutions designed to avoid tax leakage.

Currently a team of 55, Kilsby Williams is looking for staff across all levels of the business from trainees to partners and believes that there are plenty of opportunities available for people who are looking for a chance to push on in their career.

Simon said:

“Due to the size of our firm we are able to get to know our staff well and see what they are capable of. We offer clear progression plans and development opportunities and believe that this is a great place for people to thrive and become clever accountants.”

Established in 1991, Kilsby Williams works with clients from across South Wales, the Midlands and London, ranging from sole traders to companies in international quoted groups.