EIS and SEIS Funding Falls Back from Record High

New figures released by HMRC show a 15% year-on-year fall in EIS funding in 2022/23, with total investment through the scheme of £2.0 billion – down from a record £2.3 billion the previous year.

The scheme, which brings together private investors with companies that need funds to scale up operations, supported 4,205 companies in the year, a 5.6% fall on 2021/22.

Money invested through the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS), which invests in earlier stage start-ups, fell 24% to £157 million, spread across 1,815 companies. Of these, 79% were raising money for the first time and companies registered in London and the Southeast accounted for 67% of companies receiving SEIS investment.

However, data shows that the wider European Venture Capital sector showed a 45% fall between 2022 and 2023 – which suggests the tax advantaged schemes continue to provide vital support to UK companies when market conditions are difficult.

Since the Enterprise Investment Scheme launched in 1994, 37,445 individual companies have received investment and around £29.9 billion of funds have been raised in total. 18,800 companies have raised £1.9 billion under SEIS since its launch in 2012/13.

The number of investors claiming EIS relief in 2022/23 via self-assessment fell 9.7% to 40,485, while 8,065 investors claimed SEIS relief, down 18.5%. Across both EIS and SEIS, over half of investors invested less than £10,000.

Alex Davies, CEO and founder of Wealth Club, said: