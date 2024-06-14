UKSE Strengthens Investment Team in Wales

Tata Steel’s business support subsidiary UKSE has strengthened its investment team in Wales in response to recent announcements about the future of the industry.

Michelle Noble has joined, bringing extensive experience working with Welsh businesses in her previous roles with Development Bank of Wales, Pen Y Cymoedd Community Fund and community organisations.

As Regional Executive with UKSE she will be working with Area Manager Rob Barber and colleague Howard Thompson.

UKSE has a portfolio of investment products available to eligible Welsh companies, particularly those with potential to create lasting, sustainable jobs. Over the last 50 years UKSE has supported some 83,000 jobs in the UK with its loans, equity investments and grants, and combinations of these.

Rob said:

“We are proud of our record here in Wales and other steel areas. Our investments are flexible and adapted to the changing needs of enterprises and the challenges they face.”

This year UKSE has made strategic investments in local businesses, such as Talgarth Bakery near Bridgend which, along with most other businesses, had been grappling with high energy costs.

“This is a key employer in the area with around 100 employees and I am delighted to say that we were able to step in at a crucial time and help them weather the strong headwinds they faced, and put them on a path to expansion,” added Rob.

Michelle, who is from Cwmbran, graduated from University of South Wales and has worked in finance and community roles with leading organisations in Wales.

She was previously Investment Executive with Development Bank of Wales in their Micro Loans team, and also worked with Pen y Cymoedd Wind Farm Community Fund in a financial support role. As well as this, she was co-founder of Community Interest Company The Food Shed in Bridgend, and has worked for The Red Cross.

She devotes much of her spare time to her local junior rugby team in Cwmbran organising matches and events.

“I’m very pleased to be joining UKSE and I am looking forward to working with companies and organisations providing loans and equity investments to help Welsh businesses grow and develop,” she said. “UKSE has a strong community and social element underlying its work and this fits well with the experience I bring to the role.”

Rob added: