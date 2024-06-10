North Wales Housebuilder Secures £82.5m Funding to Support Growth Plans

A Flintshire housebuilder is upping its land acquisition as it seeks increase the number of homes it builds by 50%.

Anwyl Group has been in business for almost a century and is run by the fourth generation of the Anwyl family, building family homes across North Wales, Cheshire, Merseyside and Lancashire. To support its plans to build 1,200 homes a year, Anwyl is looking to acquire land in areas where it has existing developments, as well as branching out across the North West region and south into Shropshire and Staffordshire.

The housebuilder’s growth plans will be supported by an £82.5 million revolving credit facility split between Lloyds Bank, which has worked with Anwyl for more than 80 years, and HSBC.

Anywl has recently been given the go-ahead to build 235 new homes in Mold. The 28-acre site will feature 94 affordable homes to meet the needs of the local community, as well as 141 private sale properties, with a range of one-, two-, three- and four-bedrooms. The business will also be investing in a new walk and cycle route on site and boosting habitats for local wildlife with native planting and the installation of bird and bat boxes.

Building more sustainable homes is at the forefront of the business’ growth strategy, with nine in 10 homes it built last year rated EPC B or above. It’s now looking to take this one step further, aiming for up to 70% of houses it delivers over the next 12 months to secure EPC A rating. Part of this will include installing air source heat pumps and solar panels to help future-proof properties ahead of changing regulations that will come in with the Future Homes Standard in 2025.

As well as purchasing land for development and enhancing its housing targets, the business also plans to use this opportunity to help upskill its 250-strong workforce. Last year 50 of its employees successfully completed development, coaching and leadership programmes, and the company intends to replicate those numbers over the next two years.

Mathew Anwyl, main board director at Anwyl Construction, said:

“Our family has been at the helm of Anwyl since it was founded in 1930 as a joinery and woodworking contractor. Since then, we’ve expanded into new homes, development partnerships and land acquisition, supporting communities with properties across North Wales and the North West of England. We predominantly build homes for private sale, alongside an element of affordable homes for local people with different tenures, ensuring our developments meet a wide range of needs. “We’re proud of our legacy and are committed to continuing to grow and lead in the family home building space. We’ve maintained substantial organic growth over the last decade, despite various challenges, but the funding from Lloyds Bank and HSBC is helping us kick those ambitions up a notch as we look towards the next five years. This will create additional and much needed open-market and affordable homes, while creating employment opportunities both directly and indirectly through the supply chain. It will also deliver significant economic boosts through local spend in the towns and communities we build in. “Lloyds Bank have been a part of our journey for more than 80 years, and we’re grateful for all the support they’ve given us in that time. We’re also pleased to be welcoming HSBC into the relationship and know that we’re in good hands with the two by our side.”

John Csizmadia, Relationship Director at Lloyds Bank, said:

“Anwyl has a strong heritage and reputation for building good-quality, family homes across the North West. We’ve been by its side for over 80 years and are proud to support a business with ambitious growth plans, especially at a time when the country is facing a housing crisis. “By increasing the number of homes it builds each year, Anwyl is helping to support communities in the region, while cementing its long-standing reputation as a trusted and reliable business. This is compounded by its futureproofing efforts, ensuring that homes are built with sustainability and future regulations in mind.”

Kevin Dawson, Relationship Director at HSBC UK, said: