Mazuma Appoints Chief Revenue Officer as they Build for Growth

An accounting and technology company is bringing a new Chief Revenue Officer on board in the wake of a multi-million pound investment deal.

Mazuma, based in Bridgend, has appointed Emma Crawford-Falekaono to the role. In January the firm – which pioneered the subscription-based model for accountancy – received a multi-million pound investment from IIC.

Founded in 2006 by Lucy Cohen and Sophie Hughes, Mazuma has developed proprietary technology to scale its operations and continue its growth trajectory.

Emma, voted one of the Top 50 Global Women in Accounting, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role, with a career spanning both the international accounting and fintech sectors.

She has led successful fintech teams across the UK, New Zealand, Australia, and North America with leadership roles in organisations such as Xero, Tradify, Ignition and most recently IRIS.

“We are thrilled to welcome Emma Crawford-Falekaono to the Mazuma team,” said Lucy Cohen, CEO at Mazuma. “Her vast experience and proven leadership in both the accounting and fintech sectors make her the perfect fit for this role. We’ve got exciting and ambitious plans for the next few years, and we are confident that Emma will bring her unique abilities and contribute significantly to our continued growth and success.”

Emma said: