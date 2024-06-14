Money and Pensions Service Manager recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours List

Wales Manager for the Money and Pensions Service, Lee Phillips, has been awarded an MBE in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours List for her outstanding achievements in financial education and financial capability.

Lee lives in Cardiff and has led work on financial capability and wellbeing in Wales since joining the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in 2008.

Now working with the Money and Pensions Service (MaPS) and in partnership with the Welsh Government, Lee is responsible for the creation, coordination and delivery of the Financial Wellbeing Delivery Plan for Wales.

She said:

“I’m hugely grateful to whoever nominated me for this prestigious recognition which I am honoured to receive. The work I’ve achieved at the Money and Pensions Service would not have been possible without the passion and collaboration from those within MaPS and external colleagues who I’ve had the pleasure of working with for many years. “The insights and dedication of so many have enriched financial wellbeing in Wales, and this feels to me like a very special shared recognition of years of hard work from many, not just myself. Working at MaPS, and especially working on the cross-cutting theme of financial wellbeing in Wales, has been a challenging but enlightening experience and I’ll do my very best to live up to this tremendous honour – even if I still feel as though I’m winging it.”

Oliver Morley, CEO at the Money and Pensions Service, said:

“Lee Phillips being recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours is truly a recognition of the many years of hard work, passion, and dedication that Lee has shown, not only working for MaPS but for her work within the wider financial wellbeing sector. “Lee’s work on financial literacy and capability has had a tremendous impact in changing lives across Wales, and I am so pleased to see her commitment being recognised in this way.”

Lee originally left education with one O-Level and went on to join the Youth Training Scheme with British Rail.

Throughout her work, Lee draws on her early youth work career, where she delivered youth information services in three local authority areas in Wales.

Alongside her long-standing work within the financial services industry, Lee has held additional positions, including previously being a trustee and Chair of several voluntary and third sector organisations.

Lee is also currently a member of the National Advice Network and the Wales Financial Education Forum, alongside other Welsh Government advisory and stakeholder groups.