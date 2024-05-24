HCC Looks Forward to Sustainable Grass and Muck Event

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) is looking forward to join the wider industry and levy payers at the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s Sustainable Grass and Muck event.

The event, which is held at Aberystwyth University Farm, Trawsgoed, on Thursday 30 May 2024,provides an excellent opportunity for the levy body highlight the important role livestock farmers play in managing their grasslands and muck and how those actions shape the road to Net Zero farming in Wales.

HCC’s Dr Heather McCalman, Research and Development and Sustainability Executive, said:

“The future of the industry and how red meat producers can continue to produce food efficiently and sustainably in an ever-changing environment, will be top of the agenda for us here and this event is an important platform to highlight the sustainability of the red meat sector. “Our team is looking forward to talk about all things grass with those coming to visit our stand and are at hand to discuss various projects that HCC is currently involved in which provide tangible answers on how to grow better grass, such as the GrassCheckGB project.”

HCC’s Head of Sustainability and Future Policy, Rachael Madeley-Davies will also join a panel of experts at the ‘Sustainable Science Seminar’ as a keynote speaker at 1:30pm, which is part of the event’s series of knowledge exchange seminars.

The team will also be handing out copies of the newly published Recommended Grass and Clover List which is a handbook of grass and clover varieties drawn up after rigorous testing.

HCC staff are also available to discuss the new Meat Minds programme, which aims bring passionate and enthusiastic individuals together to develop their knowledge and experience of the sector’s structure and red meat production from farm to fork, providing them with practical workplace experience and exclusive industry insight.